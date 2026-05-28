Sabah's Push for Higher Federal Revenue Share Gains Momentum After Prime Minister's Confirmation

Sabah's coalition GRS urges a revised forty percent revenue entitlement following Prime Minister Anwar's pledge, highlighting recent infrastructure projects and social aid funded by the increased allocation.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim affirmed Sabah's constitutional entitlement to receive forty percent of federal revenue, a move that has invigorated the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalition's drive to fast‑track development projects across the state, according to the coalition's secretary‑general Armizan Mohd Ali.

Although the legal dispute over Sabah's claim remains under consideration by the Court of Appeal, GRS continues to press for a comprehensive review of the revenue‑sharing formula set out in Articles 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution. Armizan expressed confidence that the federal government will consent to a revised, higher entitlement rate within the current year, citing the prime minister's earlier commitment made in the Dewan Rakyat on 13 November 2025, when the leader publicly recognised Sabah's right to the forty percent share.

The GRS leadership stressed that the state government, under Chief Minister Hajiji Noor, will keep using established negotiation channels to ensure the new rate is implemented promptly. Armizan, who also serves as the minister for domestic trade and cost of living, highlighted the dramatic increase in Sabah's annual revenue allocation, which rose from a modest twenty‑six point seven million ringgit between 1974 and 2021 to roughly six hundred million ringgit today.

This surge in funding has already permitted the state to launch a series of people‑centred programmes aimed at lifting the most vulnerable sections of society. One flagship project, the Rumah Mesra SMJ scheme, has delivered and occupied six thousand six hundred thirty‑four houses for low‑income families between 2022 and the end of April this year.

In parallel, the Sentuhan Kasih Rakyat initiative, introduced two years ago, provides monthly cash assistance to one hundred forty thousand heads of impoverished households throughout Sabah. Looking ahead, Armizan indicated that the anticipated additional increase in the entitlement rate will be directed toward critical infrastructure improvements. The state plans to upgrade water‑pipeline networks to curb non‑revenue water losses and to construct new bridges, particularly in remote rural districts where connectivity remains limited.

These infrastructure investments are expected to stimulate economic activity, improve access to essential services, and create jobs for local residents. In a related judicial development, the Court of Appeal in April granted the federal government a stay of execution on a High Court order that had mandated the immediate disbursement of the forty percent share of net federal revenue derived from Sabah.

The stay remains in force while the appeal is being resolved, allowing the federal authorities to maintain the status quo pending a final ruling. The combination of political commitment, legal maneuvering, and targeted spending underscores a renewed focus on equitable fiscal distribution and tangible development outcomes for Sabah's people





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Sabah Revenue Share Federal Constitution Gabungan Rakyat Sabah Infrastructure Development Social Assistance Programmes

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