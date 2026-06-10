Sabah's Private Sector Seeks Closer Ties with Government to Boost Renewable Energy Transition

Green Energy Association of Sabah (GENS) President Dr. Edward Chua highlighted the private sector's readiness to accelerate the state's renewable energy transition, urging stronger public-private partnerships, policy support, and timely project planning to achieve sustainability goals and net-zero emissions by 2050.

The private sector in Sabah is ready to expand its role in the state's renewable energy transition and is seeking enhanced collaboration with the government to accelerate the green energy agenda, according to Dr. Edward Chua, President of the Green Energy Association of Sabah ( GENS ).

Speaking at the GENS Executive Committee Installation Dinner in Kota Kinabalu, Chua emphasized that industry players have the necessary financing capabilities, technological expertise, and project management experience to support Sabah's move toward a sustainable energy future. He urged the government to implement renewable energy policies through an open, transparent, and equitable framework that encourages private sector participation.

GENS was formed to unite renewable energy stakeholders in Sabah and align with the Sabah Energy Roadmap and Master Plan 2040 (Seramp) and the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), both targeting a low-carbon economy and net-zero emissions by 2050. Chua highlighted that stronger public-private partnerships are vital for improving energy security, grid reliability, and building a resilient power system.

He stressed the importance of timely sharing of development plans for solar PV, hydropower, wind energy, and battery storage to provide investors with certainty and enable effective project execution. The association noted that renewable energy is crucial in combating climate change, which impacts communities and ecosystems globally.

However, the industry faces challenges such as the implementation of Sales and Service Tax (SST), rising trade tariffs, geopolitical uncertainties, and increasing material and logistics costs. To address these, Chua appealed to the Sabah government to extend Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) timelines and Commercial Operation Date (COD) requirements for projects affected by cost escalations and supply chain disruptions. He also called for relief measures for projects approved before the revised SST framework.

Beyond policy advocacy, GENS demonstrated its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives by contributing RM5,000 to Respect, an NGO focused on elephant conservation in Kinabatangan, and sponsoring a 5kW solar PV and battery system for a hostel in Kanibongan, Pitas, to provide sustainable energy to the local community. Chua reaffirmed GENS's dedication to working closely with the government and stakeholders to drive Sabah's renewable energy transition and build a more sustainable future.

The association aims to foster industry growth while ensuring that environmental and social benefits are maximized across the state. These efforts align with both state and national goals to increase renewable energy capacity and reduce carbon emissions by mid-century. The private sector's readiness to invest and innovate, alongside supportive government policies, will be key to achieving these ambitious targets and positioning Sabah as a leader in Malaysia's green energy landscape





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Renewable Energy Sabah Private Sector Government Collaboration Sustainability Net-Zero GENS Energy Transition NETR Seramp PPA SST Solar PV Hydropower Wind Energy Battery Storage ESG Climate Change

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Persatuan Motosikal Berkuasa Tinggi Sabah mahu jadikan pelancongan motosikal medium promosi SabahKota Kinabalu: Persatuan Motosikal Berkuasa Tinggi Sabah (SBBA) berhasrat memainkan peranan lebih besar dalam mempromosikan Sabah sebagai destinasi pelancongan menerusi inisiatif pelancongan motosikal

Read more »

AirBorneo warns of delays and cancellations amid technical and maintenance disruptions in Sabah and SarawakAirBorneo has alerted passengers that unscheduled technical repairs, scheduled maintenance and crew duty constraints are causing flight disruptions across Sabah and Sarawak since June 5, leading to possible delays, cancellations and schedule changes. The airline says safety remains a priority, withdrawn affected aircraft are being inspected, and passengers are urged to check flight status and expect further adjustments as the fleet is gradually returned to service.

Read more »

GLB & MHG Jalin Kerjasama Eksklusif, Perkenal Jenama ‘MapleSuites’ Pertama Di SabahThe Playground Kota Kinabalu bakal jadi hub tunggal MapleSuites di Sabah.

Read more »

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Nuclear Power DevelopmentsThe IAEA's mission is to promote and control the peaceful use of atomic energy, ensuring that it is not used for military purposes. The agency supports its member states in the peaceful applications of nuclear technologies, particularly in the field of nuclear energy, where it provides data, analyses, and assistance to countries in evaluating, planning, and safely expanding nuclear energy. Malaysia's nuclear power programme is supported by the Nuclear Energy Planning and Implementing Organization (NEPIO) and the Department of Atomic Energy Malaysia (ATOM Malaysia), which are responsible for regulation and planning, respectively.

Read more »