Sabah's Oil and Gas Sector Gains Momentum with Strategic Partnership Between Kinara Energy and Dayang Enterprise

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed between Kinara Energy Sdn Bhd and Dayang Enterprise Sdn Bhd marks a major step forward for Sabah’s oil and gas sector. This agreement, witnessed by Deputy Chief Minister II cum Finance Minister Masidi Manjun, reflects the state’s commitment to the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya framework and OGSE Roadmap, aiming to boost local participation and ownership in the industry.

Kota Kinabalu: A significant step forward for Sabah ’s oil and gas sector was taken on Wednesday as Kinara Energy Sdn Bhd and Dayang Enterprise Sdn Bhd formalized a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA). The signing ceremony, held at The Magellan Sutera Resort, underscores the state's commitment to the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya ( SMJ ) framework and its Oil & Gas Services and Equipment ( OGSE ) Roadmap, both designed to bolster local participation and leadership within the industry.

This collaboration represents a crucial move towards empowering Sabah-based companies and ensuring greater value retention within the state's economy. The agreement is seen as a pivotal moment in the state's ambition to transform its relationship with the oil and gas sector, transitioning from a predominantly supporting role to one of ownership and leadership. The Deputy Chief Minister II cum Finance Minister Masidi Manjun witnessed the signing and highlighted the importance of this shift, emphasizing the need for Sabah to actively participate in the management and development of its natural resources. The MoA signifies a crucial advancement in achieving the strategic goals outlined in the SMJ framework and OGSE Roadmap, paving the way for increased economic opportunities and a more sustainable future for Sabah within the energy landscape. The official event included many stakeholders in the oil and gas sector including representatives of major oil and gas players who are actively operating within the state. This is a very important development in the history of the oil and gas in Sabah and shows the government’s commitment to growing the industry within the state. The agreement also aims to enhance the capabilities of local companies and ensure that they can compete effectively in the industry. The government encourages Petronas and Petroleum Arrangement Contractors (PACs) to offer core, high-value contracts to Sabah-based companies. This will enable local companies to gain valuable experience and grow their businesses. It is expected that this agreement will create new job opportunities and improve the economic conditions of the state. The partnership between Kinara Energy and Dayang Enterprise is particularly noteworthy, bringing together local expertise and technical proficiency to provide high-quality and efficient solutions within Sabah's oil and gas ecosystem. Kinara Energy Managing Director Sylvester Linus emphasized the importance of combining local knowledge with technical capabilities, positioning the partnership as a catalyst for innovation and growth within the industry. This collaboration signifies a concerted effort to foster a more competitive and self-reliant local oil and gas sector. Dayang Enterprise Executive Deputy Chairman Datuk James Ling Suk Kiong also echoed this sentiment, underscoring the commitment to delivering safe and efficient services that contribute to Sabah's overall oil and gas framework. The partnership is a demonstration of the synergy that can be created when local companies collaborate and aim to achieve industry excellence. The agreement is a win-win situation for both Kinara Energy and Dayang Enterprise, and it is a testament to the efforts of the Sabah state government to promote local participation in the oil and gas sector. This strategic alliance represents a practical execution of the SMJ framework's vision, demonstrating the state's drive to leverage its resources for sustainable economic development. The companies involved have also been keen on demonstrating their commitment to environmental sustainability, showing that they are not just focused on profit, but also the future of Sabah and its resources. The combined strength of both companies, in terms of expertise and resources, places them in a strong position to secure more projects. The collaboration is not only beneficial for the companies involved, but also for the state of Sabah, as it will bring in increased revenue and create jobs for the local population. It will help to build a more robust and resilient oil and gas industry in Sabah, which is essential for the state’s economic growth and prosperity. The MoA signing is a clear indication of Sabah's commitment to empowering local businesses and fostering a more equitable distribution of benefits from its natural resources. The state government’s initiatives encourage more private companies to take part in the oil and gas sector. This also shows the confidence that the government has in the local businesses. This agreement is a step in the right direction and a symbol of what Sabah can accomplish with its own local talents. It also signifies the state's proactive stance in shaping the future of its economy. The success of this collaboration will serve as an example for other local businesses to follow and encourage more strategic partnerships within the industry. It can promote the growth of the overall economy in Sabah. The focus on value retention within the state will help ensure that a larger portion of the revenue generated from the oil and gas sector remains within Sabah, benefiting its citizens and supporting its development. This will also have a positive impact on the local economy, as it will create new jobs and generate more revenue for local businesses. This will help to reduce dependence on external businesses. The government's vision is that it will contribute to sustainable economic growth for Sabah and for its population. The collaboration also highlights the importance of creating opportunities for local talent and fostering a skilled workforce. The focus on training and development is critical for ensuring that Sabah-based companies can compete effectively in the global oil and gas market. The success of this partnership can be replicated in other sectors, and serve as a model for how Sabah can leverage its resources and build a more sustainable and prosperous future for its people. The signing of the MoA is a significant milestone in Sabah's journey towards achieving its economic goals and realizing its full potential





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sabah Oil And Gas Kinara Energy Dayang Enterprise Moa SMJ OGSE Local Participation Economic Development

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Domestic Trade Ministry seeks Navy support to curb fuel subsidy abuse in SabahLetter from Dr Goh Lim Thye, senior lecturer, Department of Economics, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya

Read more »

Sabah to Combat Fuel Subsidy Misuse with Royal Malaysian Navy AssistanceThe Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry in Sabah is collaborating with the Royal Malaysian Navy to curb fuel subsidy misappropriation, focusing on coastal and border areas. This includes using RMN facilities, strengthening enforcement, and ensuring supply security, as well as discussing the Rahmah Madani Sales program to ease the cost of living.

Read more »

Sabah Ministry Proposes Navy Support to Combat Fuel Subsidy AbuseThe Sabah Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living is seeking to utilize Royal Malaysian Navy assets to strengthen its enforcement operations against the misappropriation of fuel subsidies, particularly in coastal and border areas. The initiative aims to enhance monitoring, enforcement capabilities, and market stability in Sabah.

Read more »

Fire razes decade-old hostel in Sabah's interior that survived floods, pandemicLetter from Dr Goh Lim Thye, senior lecturer, Department of Economics, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya

Read more »

Government and TNB Partner to Support Malaysian SMEs Amidst Energy CrisisThe Malaysian government, through the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry, is collaborating with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to provide crucial support to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) facing rising operational costs due to the global energy crisis. The initiative involves energy efficiency strategies, the Time-of-Use (ToU) scheme, renewable energy adoption, and targeted incentives to ensure SMEs' resilience and competitiveness.

Read more »

Joint bid to boost Sabah Oil and Gas sectorSabah has taken a significant step in strengthening its energy sector through a new collaboration under the North Sabah Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sharing

Read more »