Sabah's Interior region welcomes and supports the postponement of AKPS implementation

The decision to postpone the AKPS implementation was supported by the Kemabong District Chief and Bingkor Community Welfare Association Chairman because it defended Sabah's autonomous rights, including immigration powers under MA63, and ensured Sabah's special position was respected.

This news item highlights the support and welcome of community leaders and non-governmental organisation representatives from Sabah's Interior region for the Sabah State Government 's decision to postpone the implementation of the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) in the State.

The decision was praised for protecting Sabah's autonomous rights, especially regarding immigration powers as enshrined under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). The supporters emphasized that Sabah's immigration autonomy is a special state right that must be safeguarded, and any policy involving border control and immigration matters in Sabah must take into account Sabah's rights and position as provided under MA63 and the Federal Constitution





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Sabah State Government Border Control And Protection Agency (AKPS) Immigration Powers Under MA63 Malaysia Agreement 1963 Kemabong District Chief Bingkor Community Welfare Association Chairman

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