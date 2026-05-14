Sabah's first Community Fire Learning Centre launched to improve fire safety skills and early emergency response

The Putatan Fire and Rescue Station in Sabah has launched the state's first Community Fire Learning Centre (CFLC) as part of efforts to transform fire stations into community-based learning hubs. The CFLC aims to equip communities with practical fire safety skills and improve early emergency response, following recent fire incidents in Sabah that highlight the risks faced by densely populated settlements.

Sabah's first Community Fire Learning Centre (CFLC) was launched at the Putatan Fire and Rescue Station on Thursday, marking a significant step towards transforming fire stations into community-based learning hubs.

The CFLC, established under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme involving government agencies and private sector partners, aims to equip communities with practical fire safety skills and improve early emergency response. The initiative reflects a broader shift in the role of fire stations from emergency response units to centres for public education on fire prevention and safety, following recent fire incidents in Sabah that highlight the risks faced by densely populated settlements.

The Putatan CFLC, developed with contributions from seven private companies, has recorded 18 visits and programmes involving 1,192 participants from public agencies, private organisations, and early childhood education institutions from late 2025 to May 2026. Bomba, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, plans to expand similar centres nationwide under its strategic plans while also reviewing Sabah's operational preparedness, including the possible deployment of additional light helicopters for flood and landslide monitoring in remote interior areas





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Community Fire Learning Centre Corporate Social Responsibility Fire Safety Skills Early Emergency Response Fire Stations Cosmobeauté Malaysia Beautyexpo Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival Sabah International Convention Centre Bomba Malaysian Fire And Rescue Department Strategic Plans Operational Preparedness Light Helicopters Flood Monitoring Landslide Monitoring

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