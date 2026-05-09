Sabah's Energy Journey: A Defining Moment in SMJ 2.0

Sabah, under the Sabah Maju Jaya 2.0 (SMJ 2.0) framework, is at a critical juncture in its development journey, as it seeks to build a stronger and more resilient higher-value economy. The evolving global energy landscape offers both challenges and strategic opportunities for the state.

SABAH IS AT A DEFINING MOMENT IN ITS DEVELOPMENT JOURNEY. THE STATE HAS COMMITTED TO BUILDING A STRONGER, MORE RESILIENT, AND HIGHER-VALUE ECONOMY UNDER THE SABAH MUJU JAYA 2.0 (SMJ 2.0) FRAMEWORK.

RECENT GLOBAL ENERGY DISRUPTIONS HAVE SHAPED THE WAY ENERGY SECURITY IS UNDERSTOOD, HIGHLIGHTING THE IMPORTANCE OF REFINING CAPACITY AND VALUE DISTRIBUTION WITHIN THE ENERGY VALUE CHAIN. FOR SABAH, THIS ISSUE IS SIGNIFICANT, AS THE STATE IS ONE OF MALAYSIA'S KEY OIL AND GAS PRODUCING REGIONS.

HOWEVER, A SUBSTANTIAL PORTION OF ITS CRUDE OIL IS STILL PROCESSED OUTSIDE THE STATE. WHILE THIS ARRANGEMENT HAS FUNCTIONED UNDER STABLE GLOBAL CONDITIONS, IT EXPOSES SABAH TO EXTERNAL VULNERABILITIES DURING PERIODS OF DISRUPTION. THE QUESTION OF REFINING CAPACITY LOCATION HAS BECOME A CENTRAL DISCUSSIO..





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sabah Sabah Maju Jaya 2.0 (SMJ 2.0) Energy Landscape Refining Capacity Location Oil And Gas Production Federal Territory Kimanis Industrial Corridors Energy Infrastructure Upstream Commodity Cycles Refinery Development

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gamuda s Floating Solar Project in Sabah: Expanding Renewable Energy Pipeline and Recurring Income BaseGamuda s floating solar project in Sabah, while small compared to its Ulu Padas hydroelectric plant, significantly expands its renewable energy (RE) pipeline and strengthens its recurring income base, according to CIMB Securities Research. The project involves integrating a 150MWac floating solar plant alongside the 187.5MW hydroelectric plant, with Gamuda holding a 45% stake in the UPP consortium.

Read more »

SEC, ASB contribute RM200,000 to Sandakan fire victimsSANDAKAN: Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd (SEC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Asian Supply Base Sdn Bhd (ASB), contributed RM200,000 to the Sabah State Disa

Read more »

Sabah sasar 60 peratus penguasaan vendor tempatan dalam rantaian tenagaSabah menyasarkan untuk menguasai 60 peratus pegangan kontrak dalam rantaian bekalan tenaga negeri menerusi penganjuran Persidangan dan Pameran Perkhidmatan Minyak dan Gas dan Peralatan Sabah 2026 (OGSE Sabah 2026).

Read more »

Sabah creative associations back Finas proposal for additional film incentivesKreatif Sabah supports Finas chairman Datuk Hans Isaac's proposal for Sabah to offer an extra 5-8% incentive to boost its film industry, complementing the existing 30% Fimi rebate. The move aims to make Sabah more attractive to international filmmakers. Kreatif Sabah also presented a memorandum to Finas for expanded cooperation in developing the creative industry, particularly in rural areas.

Read more »