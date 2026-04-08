Sabah's 40% Revenue Dispute: Calls for Action Intensify After Court of Appeal Ruling

Political leaders and community members in Sabah are expressing strong concerns and demanding action following the Court of Appeal's decision to stay the High Court's judgment on the state's 40% revenue entitlement. The debate centers on the federal government's commitment to fulfill its constitutional obligations, the need for a proper and expedited review process, and the importance of financial resources for Sabah's development.

KOTA KINABALU: The issue of Sabah 's 40% revenue entitlement continues to dominate discussions, with political figures and community members expressing strong opinions and concerns following the Court of Appeal's decision to stay the High Court's judgement.

Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, the Sabah STAR president and former deputy chief minister, has emphasized the need for Sabah to vigorously pursue a proper review of its constitutional rights and ensure that the federal government adheres to its obligations. He criticized the federal government's actions, noting that despite assurances of not appealing the High Court's decision, an appeal was indeed filed. This has led to skepticism among Sabahans regarding the sincerity of the federal government in fulfilling its commitment to the 40% revenue return. Kitingan urged the Sabah government to take a firm stance and insist on an expedited review process to determine the actual amount payable, aiming to have the finalized agreement for the 2026 allocation by the end of that year. He also highlighted the potential for invoking Article 112D(6) of the Constitution if an agreement cannot be reached, which would involve the appointment of an independent assessor. The overarching concern revolves around ensuring that Sabah receives its rightful financial share to support its development and address infrastructure gaps.\Adding to the chorus of voices, Sabah Umno chief Datuk Jafry Ariffin underscored the critical importance of the 40% revenue entitlement, as stipulated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963. He explained that these funds are crucial for bridging the infrastructure disparity between Sabah and other states, particularly in bolstering development initiatives. Jafry indicated that the matter might be brought up at the upcoming Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur, depending on individual divisions. Meanwhile, six Parti Warisan assemblymen in Sandakan have collectively voiced their rejection of the Court of Appeal's decision to stay the 40% revenue entitlement order. They released a joint statement describing the decision as a setback, effectively returning the issue to its initial stage after a wait of 50 years. They firmly asserted that the 40% entitlement is not a suggestion or a gift, but a constitutional debt, and declared that they would not remain silent nor wait another 50 years for justice. They emphasized that Sabah deserves to receive its due share now, indicating strong dissatisfaction with the prolonged delay in the matter. The assemblymen have called for immediate action to resolve the financial dispute. Several non-governmental organizations are planning a Justice4Sabah peaceful rally at the Lintasan Deasoka area in the city, underscoring the community's demand for the fulfillment of Sabah's constitutional rights and the allocation of the 40% revenue entitlement.\The ongoing debate highlights the complex dynamics between the state and federal governments and the importance of adhering to constitutional agreements. The financial resources generated by Sabah are crucial for improving infrastructure, supporting development initiatives, and improving the lives of citizens. The concerns raised by political figures and community leaders demonstrate the urgency with which Sabahans view the issue and their desire for a just resolution. The legal and political ramifications of the stay order, combined with the delayed review process, have created an environment of uncertainty and frustration among Sabahans, who are demanding prompt and decisive action from both federal and state governments. The upcoming rally is expected to amplify the community's concerns and reinforce their call for transparency and accountability in managing the state's financial resources. The situation further underlines the need for open dialogue and a collaborative approach to ensure that Sabah's constitutional rights are protected and that the state receives its due share of revenue to facilitate sustainable growth and development for its people. The continuous delay on the issue has increased the calls for swift justice and better understanding of the issues that Sabah is facing and how they can be overcome together





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