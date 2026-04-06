Sabah Rice Supplies Remain Sufficient Despite Supermarket Shortages, Says Minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) assures the public that rice supplies in Sabah are adequate, despite recent reports of shortages in some supermarkets. The shortages are attributed to panic buying, not actual supply issues.

Kota Kinabalu : Rice supplies in Sabah are confirmed to be sufficient despite recent reports of shortages at some major supermarkets in the Sepanggar area. Datuk Mustapha Sakmud , Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department ( Sabah and Sarawak) and Member of Parliament for Sepanggar, addressed public concerns by clarifying the current rice stock situation. He stated that monitoring efforts across the state indicate an adequate supply of rice for the entire population.

The minister emphasized that he had received detailed updates from the Sabah office of Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security regarding rice reserves. He also conducted personal visits to storage warehouses to directly assess the supply levels. His observations confirmed the sufficiency of rice stocks not just for Kota Kinabalu but for the entire state of Sabah. This reassurance came in a Facebook post on Monday, aiming to quell anxieties among residents and combat misinformation regarding food availability. The government's proactive measures and transparent communication are aimed at preventing widespread panic and ensuring stability in the market. \The reported shortages in certain supermarkets are primarily attributed to a significant increase in purchasing activity, driven by public panic buying rather than actual supply chain problems. This surge in demand caused large supermarkets and chain grocery stores to experience stock depletion at a faster rate than usual. In contrast, traditional markets and smaller shops continue to maintain adequate supplies of rice for their customers. Datuk Mustapha Sakmud strongly urged the public to refrain from panic buying and instead adopt a more responsible and needs-based approach to grocery shopping. He highlighted the importance of rational purchasing behavior in maintaining a stable market and preventing unnecessary strain on suppliers. This approach is deemed essential in times of uncertainty and potential market fluctuations. The minister's call for responsible consumer behavior is supported by the ongoing efforts of the government to monitor and manage food supplies effectively. \Furthermore, the Madani Government has reaffirmed its dedication to upholding the nation's food security through consistent monitoring and collaboration between relevant ministries. Regular and integrated monitoring efforts will be intensified across various ministries, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living. These coordinated efforts are designed to ensure the ongoing protection of public welfare, especially in the face of global uncertainties and potential impacts from the energy crisis. The government's commitment to maintaining food security involves a proactive approach to monitoring supply chains, managing potential disruptions, and effectively communicating vital information to the public. The focus is to build public trust and confidence in the food supply system, mitigating the effects of external factors and preventing any disruptions to the availability of essential goods, such as rice. The government emphasizes the importance of a stable and reliable food supply in maintaining the well-being of the citizens. The announcement is a clear message about the government's preparedness to address and mitigate any unforeseen issues. The government is ensuring that all the necessary measures are being taken to protect its citizens and safeguard their essential needs





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sabah Rice Supply Shortage Panic Buying Mustapha Sakmud Bernas Food Security Kota Kinabalu

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabah Monitors Global Energy and Economic Crisis, Prioritizes Energy SecuritySabah's Chief Minister highlights the state's relative insulation from the global energy crisis due to its gas-based power supply, but acknowledges vulnerabilities. The state is actively monitoring the situation and implementing measures to ensure economic stability and energy security.

Read more »

Diesel dependency leaves Sabah exposed to energy shocks, says DPM FadillahKUCHING, April 5 — Sabah is set to face significant challenges in ensuring stable energy supply due to its heavy reliance on diesel for power generation, said Deputy Prime...

Read more »

Former Chief Minister Supports Kaamatan Festival Tourism PromotionFormer Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan promotes Sabah's Kaamatan Festival at the Matta Fair, supporting Sabah Tourism Board's efforts to position the festival as a key tourism draw. The launch of the invitation video and the refreshed Explore Sabah brand aim to highlight Sabah's cultural and natural attractions and boost bookings for the Kaamatan season.

Read more »

Injury fears mount for Arsenal as Saka, Rice doubts loom before Sporting quarter-final clashLONDON, April 6 — Mikel Arteta has urged shell-shocked Arsenal to embrace a major test of their character as they seek to recover from a pair of devastating defeats in...

Read more »

Government leaving 40pc issue entirely to court: MinisterKota Kinabalu: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said the Federal Government will abide by wha

Read more »

Sabah Government is monitoring situation closely: Chief MinisterKota Kinabalu: Sabah is closely monitoring the global energy and economic crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in Iran, with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajij

Read more »