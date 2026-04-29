Sabah Rejects Unlicensed Crocodile Hunting Despite Rising Attacks

Sabah will not permit open crocodile hunting despite increasing human-wildlife conflict, prioritizing regulation and ecosystem sustainability. The state government maintains a licensing system and is implementing mitigation measures for both crocodile and elephant conflicts.

Sabah will maintain its strict regulations regarding crocodile hunting , rejecting proposals for open or unlicensed hunting despite a recent surge in human- wildlife conflict . The decision, announced by State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Jafry Ariffin, underscores the government's commitment to conservation and ecosystem sustainability.

This stance comes in response to growing concerns over crocodile attacks, which resulted in 11 fatalities and three injuries in the past year, particularly along the Kinabatangan River. While acknowledging the legitimate safety concerns of residents, especially those reliant on the river for transportation and livelihood, Minister Ariffin emphasized that deregulation would contravene existing laws and potentially destabilize the delicate balance of Sabah's ecosystems.

Crocodiles are protected under state law and are also subject to international regulations through CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora). Sabah is permitted to engage in controlled farming and trade of crocodiles under Appendix II of CITES, but this does not extend to allowing unregulated hunting in the wild.

The state currently operates a licensing system for both hunting and the trade of crocodile products, aiming to prevent exploitation and combat illegal sales occurring through online platforms. The debate surrounding crocodile hunting was sparked by concerns raised by Lamag assemblyman Mohd Ismail Ayob, who advocated for considering open hunting in critical areas like the Kinabatangan River to protect residents.

Ayob highlighted the river’s importance as a transportation artery and source of income for local fishermen, while also acknowledging the significant safety risks posed by the increasing crocodile population. The government currently employs several measures to mitigate the conflict, including issuing hunting permits, conducting public awareness campaigns, installing warning signs, and undertaking scientific studies in high-risk zones.

Minister Jafry recognizes the growing anxiety in certain districts where crocodile presence has effectively restricted access to rivers, impacting daily life and even hindering emergency services. However, he firmly believes that the existing standard operating procedures, particularly targeted hunting by licensed operators, are adequate if rigorously enforced. The focus remains on proactive management and responsible control rather than resorting to widespread, unregulated hunting.

The current licensing system allows for a controlled harvest, ensuring that crocodile populations are not decimated while addressing the immediate threat to human safety. Beyond the crocodile issue, Sabah is also actively addressing the escalating human-elephant conflict, which has led to both human fatalities and substantial crop damage in rural communities.

The government is implementing a multi-faceted approach to mitigate this conflict, including GPS tracking of elephant movements to predict their paths, the installation of electric fencing in areas prone to conflict, and the establishment of community-based response teams to manage encounters. These initiatives demonstrate a broader commitment to wildlife management and the protection of both human lives and biodiversity.

The state government’s overall strategy prioritizes a balanced approach, combining preventative measures, controlled interventions, and community engagement to minimize conflict and ensure the long-term sustainability of Sabah’s unique natural heritage. The emphasis on regulation, rather than deregulation, reflects a commitment to responsible environmental stewardship and a recognition that the health of the ecosystem is intrinsically linked to the well-being of its human population.

The continued enforcement of existing laws and the strengthening of mitigation strategies are seen as crucial steps in navigating the challenges of human-wildlife coexistence in Sabah





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Sabah Crocodile Hunting Wildlife Conflict Conservation CITES Human-Elephant Conflict

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