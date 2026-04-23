Sabah is actively promoting itself as a leading eco-tourism destination with the Singapore premiere of the documentary ‘Itam: A Sun Bear Story’. The film highlights the importance of conservation and responsible tourism, while Singapore’s role as a key travel hub is emphasized.

Sabah is intensifying its efforts to establish itself as a leading eco-tourism destination, highlighted by the Singapore premiere of the documentary ‘ Itam : A Sun Bear Story’ on April 23rd.

The film, a production of Singapore-based Brainchild Pictures, chronicles the remarkable journey of Itam, a Bornean sun bear, from her initial rehabilitation at the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre (BSBCC) to her eventual release into the wild within the Tabin Wildlife Reserve. This premiere, strategically timed to coincide with Earth Day 2026, serves not only to showcase Sabah’s commitment to wildlife conservation but also to emphasize Singapore’s crucial role as a key transit point for tourists traveling to the region.

The documentary powerfully illustrates the interconnectedness of conservation efforts and the burgeoning tourism industry in Sabah, a message that resonates deeply with the state’s tourism strategy. Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, Chairman of the Sabah Tourism Board, emphasized that the narrative of ‘Itam: A Sun Bear Story’ perfectly encapsulates the vision for Sabah’s tourism sector.

He explained that the film allows viewers to understand the core principle guiding Sabah’s approach: that conservation and tourism are not mutually exclusive endeavors, but rather complementary forces that strengthen each other. The story of Itam, a vulnerable species brought back from the brink, embodies the success of dedicated conservation programs and the potential for responsible tourism to contribute to their continued success.

Bangkuai further highlighted the significance of locations like Sandakan, home to the world’s only Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre, as integral components of the overall eco-tourism experience Sabah offers. The centre itself is a major draw for visitors interested in learning about and supporting sun bear conservation. The premiere event served as a platform to showcase these efforts and attract further investment and attention to Sabah’s unique biodiversity.

Beyond the immediate impact of the film premiere, Sabah is actively leveraging Singapore’s robust air connectivity to attract a wider range of international visitors. Joniston noted that the strong links through Singapore are particularly valuable for reaching long-haul travelers, especially those from Europe, who are increasingly prioritizing nature-based and responsible travel options. This demographic is known for its willingness to spend more on authentic and sustainable experiences, making them a key target market for Sabah’s eco-tourism initiatives.

The strategic positioning of Singapore as a gateway allows Sabah to tap into this growing market and promote its unique offerings to a global audience. The combination of compelling storytelling, like that presented in ‘Itam: A Sun Bear Story’, and efficient travel infrastructure is expected to significantly boost Sabah’s tourism sector and solidify its reputation as a premier eco-tourism destination.

The promotion also included a limited-time offer of an additional RM10 for new sign-ups using the code VERSAMM10 with a minimum cash-in of RM100, demonstrating a multi-faceted approach to attracting visitors and engaging potential customers. The Indonesian minister's consideration and subsequent rejection of tolling the Malacca Strait, similar to Iran’s Hormuz Strait, was also briefly mentioned, though the primary focus remained on Sabah’s tourism push





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Sabah Eco-Tourism Sun Bear Itam Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre Singapore Tourism Conservation Wildlife Travel

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