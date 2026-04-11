Sabah Parks Achieves Milestone Year with Focus on Conservation, Education, and Sustainable Tourism

Sabah Parks reported a successful year in 2025, marked by a significant number of programs and events, including key achievements in conservation efforts, environmental education, eco-tourism, and international recognition. The agency's dedication extends to balancing conservation, tourism growth, and community development, with a view towards the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

KOTA KINABALU Sabah Parks demonstrated robust performance in 2025 by successfully executing 214 programs and events. These encompassed a significant 88 large-scale initiatives showcasing a commitment to conservation, environmental education , and eco-tourism. Datuk Jafry Ariffin, the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment, highlighted several key achievements that underscore this commitment.

These include the successful planting of 12,000 coral fragments at Tun Mustapha Park, which earned Sabah Parks an entry in the Malaysia Book of Records, and the hosting of the inaugural Malaysia Geopark Network Conference. These endeavors directly contribute to the conservation and promotion of Sabah’s rich natural heritage. The agency's dedication to environmental education was further emphasized through its continued investment in the Junior Ranger programs and its support for scientific expeditions. These initiatives play a vital role in educating the public, especially younger generations, about the importance of environmental protection and fostering a sense of stewardship. Advertisement. The year also saw Sabah Parks achieve notable international recognition solidifying its global standing in the realm of conservation. The Crocker Range Biosphere Reserve successfully retained its UNESCO status for an additional 10 years, a testament to the effective management and preservation efforts undertaken by Sabah Parks. Furthermore, the Kinabatangan Biosphere Reserve was globally recognized for its conservation significance. This international recognition validates the agency's dedication to adhering to the highest standards of environmental management and preservation, ensuring that Sabah’s natural treasures continue to be protected for future generations. The agency's commitment to excellence extended beyond conservation, with Sabah Parks securing multiple awards in the areas of digital innovation and tourism management. Additionally, both Kinabalu Park and Sipadan Island Park received top ratings under the Malaysia Tourism Quality Assurance (MYTQA) scheme. These accolades reflect the agency's commitment to offering high-quality visitor experiences and its dedication to the sustainable development of tourism in Sabah. SPONSORED CONTENT Cosmobeauté expands into Borneo with debut festival in KK Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo will expand into East Malaysia with the launch of the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from May 25 to 26. Read more. Datuk Jafry Ariffin emphasized that these achievements are a direct reflection of strong management practices and a deep commitment to sustainability. He further noted that the agency's efforts are strategically aligned with the goal of balancing conservation with sustainable tourism growth and fostering community development, particularly in anticipation of Visit Malaysia Year 2026. This comprehensive approach underscores Sabah Parks’ dedication to creating a sustainable future where both the natural environment and local communities can thrive together. The focus on balancing conservation, tourism, and community development is a crucial element in ensuring the long-term sustainability of Sabah’s natural resources and the economic prosperity of its people. The agency's continued efforts in environmental education, international recognition, and the delivery of high-quality visitor experiences highlight its commitment to excellence in all areas of its operations. Through a combination of conservation initiatives, community engagement, and responsible tourism practices, Sabah Parks is working diligently to protect and promote Sabah’s natural beauty while contributing to the economic and social well-being of the state





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Sabah Parks Conservation Eco-Tourism Environmental Education Sustainable Tourism

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