Sabah Pakatan Harapan Announces Leadership Reshuffle Ahead of Possible Snap Election, Reiterates Demand for Full 40% State Revenue

Sabah Pakatan Harapan has reshuffled its state leadership, appointing new key office bearers while retaining others, as it prepares for a potential early general election. The coalition's chairman emphasized the move strengthens party machinery and highlighted the experience of the new secretary, a former top civil servant. The leadership also welcomed a federal interim grant but stressed that Sabah's constitutional right to 40% of state revenue must be fully implemented. Deputy chief urged the Prime Minister to fulfill the commitment. Additionally, the chairman downplayed recent defections and confirmed discussions on electoral cooperation, including the possibility of contesting under the GRS banner, though no decision is final.

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah chapter of Pakatan Harapan (PH) has executed a significant leadership reshuffle in preparation for a potential early general election . The coalition has appointed Datuk Ruji Ubi as the new secretary, Datuk Chan Foong Hin as information chief, and Irwan Shah Mustapa as treasurer.

At the same time, several key leaders have been retained in their positions, including Zaidi Jatil, Datuk Jannie Lasimbang, and Datuk Peto Galim. Chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud explained that the restructuring is designed to fortify the party's organizational machinery ahead of the electoral contest. He specifically highlighted that Datuk Ruji Ubi's extensive background as a former top-level civil servant would bring valuable administrative and operational experience to the party's secretariat, thereby enhancing its effectiveness.

This strategic realignment underscores PH's commitment to presenting a robust and cohesive front as political tensions rise and the prospect of nationwide polls looms earlier than the mandated term. In conjunction with the leadership changes, the Sabah PH leadership addressed critical state-fiscal issues. The chairman welcomed the federal government's recent announcement of a RM1.5 billion interim grant for Sabah, acknowledging it as a positive step.

However, he firmly reiterated the coalition's non-negotiable stance that Sabah must receive its full constitutional entitlement of 40 percent of the state's revenue. He framed this demand as a legitimate constitutional right, not merely a political request, and emphasized that the interim funding does not substitute for the permanent implementation of the revenue sharing formula. Deputy chief Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe echoed this sentiment, directly calling on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to honour the longstanding commitment.

Phoong urged the Prime Minister to "do the right thing for Sabah," stressing that the fulfillment of this financial arrangement is crucial for the state's development and for upholding the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963. The insistence on the 40 percent revenue share remains a central pillar of PH's narrative in Sabah, positioning themselves as champions of state rights against the federal administration. Chairman Mustapha also sought to quell speculation and project stability amidst a fluid political landscape.

He downplayed the recent defection of two PKR division chiefs from the coalition, characterizing their departure as having minimal impact on the party's grassroots strength and electoral prospects in Sabah. He expressed confidence that outside political forces would find it challenging to gain significant traction within the state's political environment.

Regarding future electoral strategies, Mustapha confirmed that PH will continue discussions on potential cooperation with like-minded parties, particularly amid ongoing speculation about the possibility of contesting the upcoming election under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) banner. He clarified that while dialogues are active, no final decision has been reached on such an alliance, indicating that PH is carefully weighing its options to maximize its chances of defending and expanding its seats in the state legislature.

The leadership reshuffle, combined with these firm policy positions and strategic deliberations, signals Sabah PH's intent to enter the next electoral cycle as a disciplined and issue-focused coalition





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Sabah Pakatan Harapan Leadership Reshuffle General Election 40% Revenue Mustapha Sakmud Ruji Ubi Chan Foong Hin Irwan Shah Mustapa Gabungan Rakyat Sabah GRS Fiscal Rights Malaysia Agreement 1963 Electoral Cooperation

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