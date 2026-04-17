Sabah Ministry Prioritizes Premium Durian and Avocado Cultivation to Empower Farmers

Sabah's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry (MAFFI) is focusing on enhancing the cultivation of premium durian and local avocados, aiming to significantly boost farmers' earnings and strengthen the state's agri-food sector. Initiatives include expanding avocado planting assistance, particularly in interior regions, and utilizing advanced grafting technology for durians to improve market value and combat seasonal price fluctuations, thereby providing sustainable income streams for rural entrepreneurs.

Sabah’s Ministry of Agriculture , Fisheries and Food Industry (MAFFI) is placing a significant emphasis on cultivating premium durian varieties and expanding the production of local avocados. These strategic initiatives are designed to directly address the economic well-being of farmers across the state, providing them with enhanced opportunities for income generation.

Minister Datuk Jamawi Jaafar highlighted that these efforts are integral to the broader agenda of fortifying the agri-food sector, ensuring its resilience and growth. By focusing on high-value crops, MAFFI aims to create sustainable livelihoods for rural entrepreneurs and stimulate economic activity in these communities. The ministry's commitment extends to providing the necessary support and resources to enable farmers to transition to and excel in these specialized agricultural ventures. This proactive approach underscores Sabah's dedication to leveraging its agricultural potential for national development and food security. The local avocado variety, now prominently rebranded as Queen Sabah Avocado (originally known as QAV1), is already demonstrating considerable market promise. Current farm-gate prices for this sought-after fruit are robust, ranging between RM12 and RM15 per kilogram, with a notable upward trend in export demand. Recognizing this strong market reception, MAFFI is committed to expanding its avocado planting assistance programs. These programs will be particularly intensified in interior districts such as Tenom, Keningau, Kota Marudu, Kudat, and Ranau. The rationale behind this targeted expansion is to introduce and support avocado cultivation as a reliable and lucrative additional income source for farmers in these regions. By providing technical guidance, planting materials, and potentially financial aid, the ministry aims to unlock the economic potential of avocado farming for a wider segment of Sabah's agricultural community. This focus on specific geographical areas will allow for tailored support and address any unique challenges faced by farmers in different districts, ensuring the program's effectiveness and widespread adoption. Complementing the focus on avocados, MAFFI is also dedicated to elevating the value of Sabah's renowned local durian produce. The ministry plans to implement and enhance the application of mature grafting technology. This advanced horticultural technique is crucial for addressing the perennial issue of seasonal oversupply, which often leads to significant price drops and reduced returns for durian growers. By employing sophisticated grafting methods, the ministry aims to achieve more consistent yields, improve fruit quality, and potentially extend the fruiting season, thereby stabilizing market prices and increasing overall profitability for durian farmers. This dual strategy, focusing on both a burgeoning new crop like avocados and optimizing the potential of a traditional staple like durian, positions Sabah's agri-food sector for a period of significant growth and prosperity, ultimately benefiting the hardworking farmers who form the backbone of this vital industry and contributing to the broader economic landscape of the state





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Sabah Agriculture Durian Cultivation Avocado Farming Rural Development Agri-Food Sector

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