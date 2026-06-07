Sabah Minister Expresses Concern Over 16-Year Delay in Completion of SMK Langkon

Sabah Education Minister Datuk James Ratib has voiced strong concern regarding the prolonged delay in the construction of SMK Langkon, a project that has been incomplete for 16 years, forcing 650 students to share facilities at a primary school since 2010. He emphasized the urgent need for resolution and assured that the state will collaborate with relevant parties to expedite the project, highlighting the importance of providing safe and quality education for every child.

KOTA MARUDU: Sabah Education , Science and Technology Minister Datuk James Ratib has raised serious concern over the long-delayed construction of SMK Langkon, which remains incomplete after 16 years.

About 650 students have been forced to share facilities at SK Langkon since 2010. It is deeply disappointing that such an important school project is still unfinished after 16 years. The children of Langkon deserve proper educational facilities like others in the state. He said during a site visit on Sunday.

He stressed that the prolonged delay has affected learning conditions and called for immediate action, adding the matter will be brought to the federal Education Ministry for urgent resolution. James added that the state will continue monitoring the issue and work with relevant parties to expedite completion, stressing that every child deserves safe, comfortable and quality education





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SMK Langkon Sabah Education School Construction Delay Datuk James Ratib Student Facilities

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