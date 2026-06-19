Sabah Leads Malaysia's Battle Against Zoonotic Malaria as Disease Remains Predominant Threat

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad stresses the need for a One Health approach to combat zoonotic malaria during National-Level World Malaria Day in Sabah, underscoring the state's critical role despite Malaysia's success in eliminating indigenous human malaria.

Sabah continues to lead Malaysia 's efforts against zoonotic malaria , a disease that now represents the vast majority of malaria cases in the country despite the successful elimination of indigenous human malaria.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad highlighted Sabah's pivotal role during the National-Level World Malaria Day celebration, held at the Menggatal Community Hall in Kota Kinabalu. The event, combined with the National-Level Asean Dengue Day Celebration, Mega Gotong-Royong Programme, and the National Healthy Malaysia Agenda (ANMS) Roadshow, emphasized this year's theme: Malaria Elimination: We Can. Now We Are Able.

The minister noted that Malaysia has maintained zero indigenous human malaria cases since 2018, a historic achievement in global public health made possible by the National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan and the dedication of healthcare workers, government agencies, and communities. However, he warned that zoonotic malaria, especially Plasmodium knowlesi, remains a growing threat.

Ministry data reveals that in 2025, zoonotic malaria accounted for 80.55 percent of all malaria cases, totaling 2,088 cases, while human malaria parasites were limited to 504 imported or introduced cases. Sabah's ongoing struggle with zoonotic transmission underscores the need for a comprehensive One Health approach, integrating health, environment, wildlife sectors, and community participation. The Ministry of Health cannot operate in isolation; collaboration across these domains is essential.

Malaysia reaffirms its commitment to combating zoonotic malaria while safeguarding the gains from eliminating indigenous human malaria, aiming to build healthier, more resilient communities. Sabah Health Director Datuk Dr William Gotulis reinforced that the state's unique public health landscape demands sustained attention. He emphasized community empowerment through initiatives like the National Healthy Malaysia Agenda and Komuniti Bebas Denggi (KomBeD), which foster local ownership of disease prevention.

Success relies on cooperation among government agencies, local authorities, the private sector, NGOs, and the public. The national gathering of health officials, partners, volunteers, and community representatives reflected a unified dedication to disease prevention, environmental sustainability, and healthier lifestyles. The event concluded with a call for all Malaysians to embrace shared responsibility for health, aligning with the National Healthy Malaysia Agenda and the Madani Government's vision





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Zoonotic Malaria Sabah Malaysia One Health Plasmodium Knowlesi World Malaria Day National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan Community Involvement Vector-Borne Diseases National Healthy Malaysia Agenda

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