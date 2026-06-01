Sabah leader urges prompt release of RM1.5 billion interim grant to fund critical infrastructure

Liberal Democratic Party president Datuk Chin Su Phin calls for the immediate disbursement of the RM1.5 billion interim payment promised by the federal government, stressing that the funds are needed to repair water, road and drainage systems and to boost flood mitigation in Sabah.

Kota Kinabalu - The president of the Liberal Democratic Party, Datuk Chin Su Phin, has called on the federal government to release the RM1.5 billion interim payment that forms part of Sabah's special grant before the end of the current fiscal year.

He said the money is needed immediately to address a range of critical infrastructure gaps that have been worsening for years. The request follows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's recent announcement that the interim allocation would be made, a move that Chin welcomed as a concrete step toward honouring the obligations set out in the Malaysia Agreement of 1963.

While political commentators have debated the broader implications of the grant, Chin urged policymakers to shift the focus to practical implementation. He stressed that the funds must be transferred without further delay so that projects to repair and upgrade water supply networks, refurbish deteriorating roadways, improve drainage systems and strengthen flood mitigation measures can commence without interruption.

The interim payment, he explained, is not a final settlement but a bridge that will enable the state to begin work on essential services while the full grant is being finalised. In his remarks, Chin highlighted several infrastructure challenges that are currently costing Sabahans both time and money. The state's water distribution system, much of which dates back to the colonial era, suffers from frequent leaks and low pressure, forcing many households to rely on costly private water tankers.

Road conditions in rural districts are similarly problematic, with potholes and eroded surfaces impeding the movement of goods and limiting access to schools and clinics. Drainage networks, built decades ago, are unable to cope with the increasing intensity of tropical rainstorms, leading to regular flooding in low‑lying urban areas. Chin warned that postponing investment in these sectors will only magnify the expense of future repairs and prolong the hardship endured by ordinary citizens.

He called on the federal ministry of finance to expedite the disbursement process, noting that the interim payment would provide the cash flow needed to mobilise contractors, procure materials and launch construction activities before the monsoon season arrives. Looking ahead, Chin urged both state and federal officials to develop a coordinated implementation plan that aligns the interim funds with the longer‑term strategic roadmap outlined in the Sabah Development Blueprint.

He suggested that a joint task force be established to monitor progress, ensure transparency and address any bottlenecks that arise during the execution phase. By linking the interim payment to measurable milestones, the government can demonstrate accountability and build public confidence in the grant programme.

Chin concluded by reiterating his confidence that, with the RM1.5 billion released promptly, Sabah will be able to make swift headway on the infrastructure projects that are essential for improving the quality of life for its residents and for sustaining economic growth in the region





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