Sabah lawmaker questions repeated delays in delivering constitutional forty percent revenue share

Assemblyman Yusri Pungut criticises the lack of political will to implement Sabah's constitutionally guaranteed revenue entitlement, calling for concrete action over empty promises.

Kota Kinabalu - The representative for the Sindumin constituency, Yusri Pungut , raised concerns in a recent assembly session about the persistent delay in delivering Sabah's constitutionally guaranteed forty percent share of revenue.

He highlighted that successive governments, regardless of party affiliation, have repeatedly assured the public that the state's rights would be honoured, yet tangible progress remains elusive. Pungut asked his colleagues why, despite a clear constitutional provision, the implementation process keeps encountering new obstacles at every stage. He pointed out that the people of Sabah have heard promises for years, only to see the matter stall whenever it approaches concrete action.

The assemblyman emphasized that the core issue is no longer about the legality of the entitlement - the constitution is explicit - but rather about the political determination to translate that legal right into reality. He urged fellow legislators to examine why the High Court ruling supporting the entitlement was appealed and why debates on the subject in the State Legislative Assembly continue to be hampered by procedural barriers.

Yusri made it clear that the forty percent share should not be conflated with general federal spending or specific budget allocations; the two are distinct matters that must be addressed separately. He warned that public trust will not be restored through rhetoric or unfulfilled pledges, but through concrete steps that demonstrate a genuine commitment to upholding Sabah's constitutional rights.

In his remarks he called on the federal and state leadership to move beyond words and deliver measurable outcomes that reflect the spirit of the constitution. The assemblyman concluded by reminding his audience that justice for Sabah will be judged not by speeches but by the actions taken to ensure the state receives the share it is owed under the nation's founding document.

The ongoing discussion underscores a broader debate about federal‑state relations in Malaysia, and highlights the need for a clear and decisive policy response to a long‑standing grievance that continues to affect the economic wellbeing of Sabah's citizens





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Sabah Revenue Share Constitutional Entitlement Political Will Federal‑State Relations Yusri Pungut

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