Sabah Law Society Warns of Legal Risks in AKPS Act 2024, Urges for Harmonisation Before Implementation

The SLS president, Datuk Mohamed Nazim Maduarin, expressed concerns about the AKPS Act 2024, stating that it poses risks to Sabah's constitutional safeguards. He also mentioned the Act's potential conflict with the Immigration Act, which could create jurisdictional challenges and legal exposure for frontline officers.

The Sabah Law Society (SLS) has cautioned that the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) Act 2024 poses serious legal risks to Sabah’s constitutional safeguards , urging that any future border framework must align with existing laws protecting state rights before implementation.

SLS president Datuk Mohamed Nazim Maduarin explained that the Act contains two critical risks that erode the state’s rights on immigration. Under Section 6(3), state directives must be channelled through the Immigration director, leading to enforcement ambiguity and undermining Sabah’s Special Law status.

Additionally, the AKPS Act conflicts with the Immigration Act, which is entrenched as part of Sabah’s constitutional safeguards, potentially creating jurisdictional challenges and legal exposure for frontline officers. The state government’s decision to defer implementing the AKPS Act was deemed necessary to protect Sabah’s rights under the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), with Nazim stating that operational efficiency should never override constitutional protections.

SLS, with the support of the state government, will conduct a legal audit and assist in formulating operational protocols during the deferment period to ensure that any future border framework is efficient, constitutionally sound, and fully honours the original intent of MA63





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Sabah Law Society Malaysia Border Control & Protection Agency Ac Constitutional Safeguards Immigration Act Jurisdictional Challenges Legal Exposure Operational Efficiency Rule Of Law In Sabah

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