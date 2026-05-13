Sabah Law Society commends State Government for deferring Act 860 implementation

The Sabah Law Society (SLS) president Datuk Mohamed Nazim Maduarin welcomed the State Government for postponing the implementation of the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency Act 2024 (Act 860) due to legal complexities and constitutional concerns.

Kota Kinabalu: The Sabah Law Society (SLS) welcomed and commended the State Government for deferring the implementation of the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency Act 2024 ( Act 860 ), describing the move as a constitutionally prudent decision , said SLS president Datuk Mohamed Nazim Maduarin (pic) on Wednesday.

He said the State Cabinet had demonstrated legal foresight by prioritising constitutional certainty over administrative speed in safeguarding Sabahs rights under the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63)





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Malaysia Border Control And Protection Agency Sabah Law Society Sabah Law Society President Datuk Mohamed Nazi State Government Constitutionally Prudent Decision Legal Foresight Constitutional Certainty Administration Speed Safeguarding Sabahs Rights Under The Federal C Malaysia Agreement 1963 Act 860 Legal Audits Operational Protocols Constitutionally Sound Consistent With The Original Constitutional In

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