Sabah Launches Latex Pillow Production to Boost Rubber Industry Value

The Sabah Rubber Industry Board has started producing latex pillows at a repurposed factory in Beaufort, aiming to add value to local rubber and support over 120,000 smallholders. The new facility can make up to 400 pillows daily and also creates souvenirs from latex offcuts.

The Sabah Rubber Industry Board, known as LIGS , has launched a new venture into latex pillow production to boost the state's rubber sector and benefit over 120,000 smallholders.

According to Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister Datuk Jamawi Jaafar, this initiative is designed to add value to locally sourced latex that was previously exported to Johor for glove manufacturing. LIGS has repurposed an existing factory in Beaufort into a processing facility that produces pillows made entirely from Sabah latex. Production began on May 29 and has been operating for the past two weeks. The factory can currently produce up to 400 pillows per eight-hour shift.

Additionally, latex offcuts are being turned into Proboscis Monkey souvenirs, which could be marketed alongside Visit Sabah Year 2027. The minister highlighted that this project aims to improve returns for smallholders and includes plans to expand the downstream rubber industry with a second-phase development in Tenom, pending the success of the Beaufort initiative





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Sabah Rubber Latex Pillows LIGS Smallholders Value-Added Downstream Industry Beaufort Tenom

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