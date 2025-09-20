Sabah Launches Barisan Nasional Volunteer Squad for Disaster Relief

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi inaugurated the Sabah Barisan Nasional Volunteer Squad to provide disaster relief across the state. The squad will assist victims, working with NADMA and operating in all 25 parliamentary constituencies. Membership is open to all. BN will focus on winnable seats in upcoming state elections, cooperating with other parties.

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi inaugurated the Sabah Barisan Nasional Volunteer Squad , a vital initiative designed to provide aid to disaster victims throughout Sabah . The primary goal of this squad is to alleviate the suffering of those affected by natural disasters and provide them with immediate assistance.

In his address, the BN chairman highlighted that the squad had been actively involved in assisting flood victims for the preceding three days, demonstrating their swift response capabilities. This initial relief effort included the deployment of four water tankers to facilitate the cleaning of homes impacted by the floods. This early action underscores the squad's commitment to immediate and tangible support for those in need, showcasing the dedication of the volunteers and the effectiveness of their initial deployment. This represents a crucial step in providing immediate assistance to those affected and signifies the squad's preparedness to address various types of disasters that may occur across the state. The squad is positioned to react rapidly and efficiently when emergencies arise, ensuring that necessary resources and support reach affected communities promptly and effectively. Furthermore, the launching of the squad marks a significant commitment by the government to bolster disaster relief efforts within the state, offering a structured and coordinated approach to emergency responses. The comprehensive approach aims to encompass not only immediate relief but also long-term recovery support, ultimately ensuring that disaster-stricken areas are equipped with the resources to rebuild and regain stability. This signifies a pivotal stride in creating a more resilient and secure environment for all Sabah residents, providing a foundation for recovery and sustained growth. The initiative will significantly enhance the state’s overall preparedness and response capabilities to natural disasters, offering vital assistance to those affected and ensuring that relief efforts are strategically organized and effectively implemented across all regions. \ The Deputy Prime Minister announced that the volunteer squad would be formally registered and strategically mobilized across all 25 parliamentary constituencies within Sabah. This comprehensive deployment strategy ensures a geographically balanced response, providing disaster relief resources and support to all corners of the state. The squad will operate in close collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), ensuring a coordinated and efficient allocation of resources. Funding for the volunteer squad’s activities will be allocated based on the severity and specific needs of each disaster-stricken area. This approach guarantees that resources are directed where they are most needed, providing a flexible and tailored response to the unique challenges posed by each emergency situation. Ahmad Zahid emphasized the inclusivity of the volunteer squad, underscoring that membership is open to all individuals regardless of their political affiliation. This open-door policy ensures that the squad encompasses a broad range of expertise, experiences, and resources, thereby strengthening its ability to effectively respond to disasters. The volunteer squad is committed to providing support to all members of the Sabah community, regardless of background, and acting impartially to alleviate the impacts of disasters throughout the state. This inclusive approach signifies the non-partisan nature of the initiative, guaranteeing the delivery of support to every community in the area. He revealed that Barisan Nasional would not be contesting all 73 state seats in the upcoming Sabah state election. \The coalition intends to field candidates exclusively in those seats that are considered winnable, and that they will collaborate with the third force in Sabah to maximize their chances of securing these seats. This strategic approach is designed to leverage the strengths of each party within the coalition and ensure a united front against opposing forces. Furthermore, Ahmad Zahid stated that cooperation with Pakatan Harapan has been finalized, and there would be no overlap in seat allocations between the coalition partners, solidifying the partnership and demonstrating strategic coordination. This careful management of resources, alongside the partnerships with other political entities, aims to improve the coalition's chances of electoral success while fostering collaboration within the political landscape. All electoral arrangements will be confirmed following the dissolution of the state assembly, aligning with established electoral processes. The focus remains on responsible leadership, collaborative decision-making, and a commitment to serving the best interests of the people of Sabah. The squad’s launch is a clear indication of the government's commitment to citizen safety and disaster response preparedness. It serves as a proactive measure to mitigate the effects of disasters and assist affected communities in recovering and rebuilding their lives. This initiative is not only timely, but also vital to the state's overall welfare, symbolizing the government's dedication to the safety and security of Sabah’s populace. The coordinated approach between the government and other partners highlights the collaborative spirit and mutual dedication that underlies this effort and ensures that resources are targeted where they can have the greatest impact





