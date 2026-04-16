Sabah Land Dispute: G57 Demands Transparency on Border Adjustment with Indonesia

A Malaysian civil society group, G57, is demanding a full and transparent explanation from the Federal Government regarding the confirmation that a significant portion of land on Pulau Sebatik in Sabah now belongs to Indonesia due to a border adjustment. The group questions the fairness of the land exchange and the level of Sabah's involvement in the negotiations, raising concerns about national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A prominent Malaysian civil society organization, Gerakan Kuasa Rakyat Malaysia (G57), has publicly urged the Federal Government to provide a comprehensive and open explanation concerning the recent confirmation that a substantial tract of land, measuring 127.3 hectares, situated on Sabah’s Pulau Sebatik , is now officially recognized as Indonesian territory. This development stems from a border adjustment agreement recently concluded between the two neighboring nations.

G57’s call for transparency follows a statement made on Wednesday by Muhammad Qodari, the Indonesian Presidential Chief of Staff. Qodari articulated that the precise demarcation of the border was the direct outcome of peaceful and diplomatic negotiations conducted between Malaysia and Indonesia.

Adding to the concerns raised by G57, Zulkarnain, a representative of the group, highlighted that reports indicate Malaysia may have received only 4.9 hectares of land in return for the significant cession. This disparity has prompted serious questions regarding the equity and fairness of the land exchange negotiations. Zulkarnain stated, G57 was concerned about the difference in the land area exchanged between the two countries, the transparency of the negotiation process, and whether national interests had been safeguarded.

The group's concerns extend beyond the mere quantum of land exchanged. They are also seeking detailed information regarding the extent of Sabah's involvement in the discussions that led to this border adjustment. Furthermore, G57 wishes to understand the potential implications of this agreement for the sovereignty, security, and the overall administration of Malaysian territory. Pulau Sebatik, an island located off the coast of the southeastern Tawau district in Sabah, shares a physical border with Indonesia's Kalimantan Utara province. This geographical proximity underscores the sensitivity of the territorial adjustments.

This situation is not entirely new, as in February of this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim addressed Parliament regarding similar claims. At that time, the Prime Minister firmly stated that Malaysia had not ceded any land to Indonesia and unequivocally rejected any notions of a territorial swap. He explained that the adjustments being made were based on established historical treaties and a process of joint re-measurement of the border.

Crucially, Anwar Ibrahim also asserted that Malaysia had, in fact, gained territory in Sabah through these demarcations, rather than losing it. He reiterated that Malaysia did not lose land but gained territory through a treaty-based demarcation system, a statement made amidst growing local concern within Sabah regarding a perceived imbalance in the land areas involved in the adjustments.

The latest confirmation from the Indonesian side has reignited these concerns and amplified the demand for clarity and accountability from the Malaysian Federal Government





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Sabah Border Dispute Pulau Sebatik Indonesia-Malaysia Relations Border Demarcation National Sovereignty

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