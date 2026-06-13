Sabah Journalists Association Introduces Mobile Journalism Award at Kinabalu Press Awards 2027

The Sabah Journalists Association (SJA) will introduce the Mobile Journalism (Mojo) Award at the Kinabalu Press Awards (KPA) 2027 to encourage more journalists to embrace digital reporting.

The Sabah Journalists Association (SJA) will introduce the Mobile Journalism (Mojo) Award at the Kinabalu Press Awards (KPA) 2027 to encourage more journalists to embrace digital reporting .

SJA President Mariah Doksil said the initiative aimed to promote the growth of Mojo practices among media practitioners in Sabah as the journalism landscape continues to evolve. She said while some journalists in Sabah were already involved in Mojo, participation remained limited and the industry needed to explore new approaches to remain relevant. Mariah stated that Mojo is something the industry needs to explore to remain relevant in the eyes of the public.

The early announcement of the Mojo Award will give journalists more time to prepare their reports for next year's competition. The Kinabalu Press Awards 2027 will feature the Mojo Award, which is expected to attract more participants and encourage digital reporting in Sabah. The SJA is committed to promoting digital journalism practices in Sabah and the Mojo Award is a step in the right direction.

The association is confident that the Mojo Award will help to improve the quality of reporting in Sabah and make the industry more relevant to the public. The Kinabalu Press Awards 2027 will be a platform for journalists to showcase their skills and compete for the Mojo Award. The competition is expected to be fierce, but the SJA is confident that the Mojo Award will inspire more journalists to take up digital reporting.

The association is committed to supporting journalists in Sabah and providing them with the necessary tools and training to excel in digital journalism. The Mojo Award is a recognition of the importance of digital journalism in the modern media landscape. It is a step towards making the industry more relevant and competitive.

The SJA is proud to introduce the Mojo Award and hopes that it will inspire more journalists to take up digital reporting and improve the quality of reporting in Sabah. The association is committed to supporting journalists in Sabah and providing them with the necessary tools and training to excel in digital journalism. The Mojo Award is a recognition of the importance of digital journalism in the modern media landscape.

It is a step towards making the industry more relevant and competitive. The SJA is proud to introduce the Mojo Award and hopes that it will inspire more journalists to take up digital reporting and improve the quality of reporting in Sabah





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Sabah Journalists Association Mobile Journalism Award Kinabalu Press Awards 2027 Digital Reporting Journalism Landscape

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