The Prime Minister's announcement to increase Sabah's interim payment from RM600mil to RM1.5bil is a significant step towards fulfilling the state's rights. The increase is expected to bring relief to the people of Sabah, who have been waiting for a long time for the federal government to fulfill its commitment to the state.

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim 's announcement to increase Sabah's interim payment from RM600mil to RM1.5bil is very much welcome and needed, says Upko.

Upko president Datuk Ewon Benedick said this new development comes in the midst of efforts to secure the 40% net revenue owed to the state. He added that the increase is proof of the federal government's commitment to fulfilling state rights in stages while negotiations on the amount and mechanism continue. The Deputy Chief Minister III said Upko will continue supporting efforts towards restoring state rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Federal Constitution.

He said this in a statement following the Prime Minister's Kaamatan speech at the state-level opening ceremony here on Saturday (May 30). He noted that the people of the state come from diverse racial and religious backgrounds. He added that Kaamatan is not only a festival, but a symbol of gratitude, unity and identity for Sabahans.

The Prime Minister's announcement comes as a relief to the people of Sabah, who have been waiting for a long time for the federal government to fulfill its commitment to the state. The increase in interim payment is a significant step towards fulfilling the state's rights and it is expected that the state will continue to work closely with the federal government to ensure that the rights are fully restored.

In a related development, the Selangor government has proposed guidelines for non-Islamic houses of worship to be built only on new commercial sites. The proposal is part of the state government's efforts to promote harmony and unity among the people of Selangor. The guidelines are expected to be implemented soon and it is expected that they will help to promote a more harmonious and peaceful coexistence among the people of Selangor.

The proposal has been welcomed by the people of Selangor, who see it as a step in the right direction towards promoting unity and harmony among the people of the state. The people of Selangor are expected to continue to work closely with the state government to ensure that the proposal is implemented effectively and that the rights of all individuals are fully respected.

The Kaamatan festival is an important cultural event in Sabah and it is celebrated by people of all racial and religious backgrounds. The festival is a symbol of gratitude, unity and identity for Sabahans and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour.

The Prime Minister's announcement to increase Sabah's interim payment is a significant step towards fulfilling the state's rights and it is expected that the state will continue to work closely with the federal government to ensure that the rights are fully restored. The increase in interim payment is a significant step towards fulfilling the state's rights and it is expected that the state will continue to work closely with the federal government to ensure that the rights are fully restored.

The Kaamatan festival is an important cultural event in Sabah and it is celebrated by people of all racial and religious backgrounds. The festival is a symbol of gratitude, unity and identity for Sabahans and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour.

The Prime Minister's announcement to increase Sabah's interim payment is a significant step towards fulfilling the state's rights and it is expected that the state will continue to work closely with the federal government to ensure that the rights are fully restored. In a related development, the Selangor government has proposed guidelines for non-Islamic houses of worship to be built only on new commercial sites.

The proposal is part of the state government's efforts to promote harmony and unity among the people of Selangor. The guidelines are expected to be implemented soon and it is expected that they will help to promote a more harmonious and peaceful coexistence among the people of Selangor. The proposal has been welcomed by the people of Selangor, who see it as a step in the right direction towards promoting unity and harmony among the people of the state.

The people of Selangor are expected to continue to work closely with the state government to ensure that the proposal is implemented effectively and that the rights of all individuals are fully respected





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Sabah Interim Payment Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Upko President Datuk Ewon Benedick Kaamatan Festival Selangor Government Guidelines

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