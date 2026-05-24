Sabah Immigration Officers Service Union (KPPIS) to Strengthen Collaboration with Sabah Law Society (SLS) on Workers' Rights

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Immigration Officers Service Union (KPPIS) has paid a courtesy visit to the Sabah Law Society (SLS) to strengthen cooperation and seek legal guidance on workers' rights within the public sector. The union delegation led by its President Azizah S Ahmad was received by SLS President Datuk Mohamed Nazim Maduarin and members of its executive committee.

KOTA KINABULU: The Sabah Immigration Officers Service Union (KPPIS) paid a courtesy visit to the Sabah Law Society (SLS) to strengthen cooperation and seek legal guidance on workers' rights within the public sector.

The union delegation, led by its President Azizah S Ahmad, was received by SLS President Datuk Mohamed Nazim Maduarin and members of its executive committee. Azizah said the meeting focused on strengthening strategic ties and building a sustainable partnership between both parties, while also serving as a platform to exchange views on service-related issues, legal compliance, and shared interests.

The union sought professional legal advice, particularly on matters involving the rights and protection of government employees, while also exploring ways to strengthen collaboration between both organisations. The KPPIS hoped to establish an effective information-sharing network to enhance understanding between the Immigration Department's operational scope and the legal expertise of SLS. Azizah expressed appreciation to SLS for its openness and support, describing the initiative as a step towards building stronger legal backing for Sabah's immigration officers in facing future challenges





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Sabah Immigration Officers Service Union (KPPI Sabah Law Society (SLS) Workers' Rights Government Employees Rights Professional Legal Advice Service-Related Issues Information-Sharing Network Building Stronger Legal Backing Facing Future Challenges

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