Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda): Building Management and Land (Subsidiary Title) Bills Strengthening Strata Property Framework

Shareda celebrates two important strides towards improving the governance, management, and ownership framework of strata developments in Sabah.

Kota Kinabalu : The Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) said the passing of the Building Management Bill 2026 and the Land (Subsidiary Title) Bill 2026 by the Sabah Assembly is an important step towards strengthening Sabah's strata property framework.

Shareda President Datuk Johnny Wong Chen Yee expressed appreciation to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, as well as Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif, Minister of Local Government and Housing Sabah, for supporting reforms aimed at addressing long-standing issues affecting strata property owners and the property industry. Shareda also acknowledged the endless efforts and cooperation over years by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing Sabah (KKTP), Sabah Lands and Surveys Department, State Attorney-General's Chambers, and the Law Society of Sabah in formulating the new legal framework





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Building Management Bill 2026 Land (Subsidiary Title) Bill 2026 Strata Property Reforms Ownership Framework Kota Kinabalu Sabah Assembly Datuk Johnny Wong Chen Yee Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor Minister Of Local Government And Housing Sabah Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif Ministry Of Local Government And Housing Sabah Sabah Lands And Surveys Department State Attorney-General' S Chambers Law Society Of Sabah Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) Borneo Festival 2026 Cosmobeauté Malaysia Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival Property Owners Purchasers Investors Financial Institutions Industry Stakeholders Clearance And More Modern Better Management Old-Fashioned Management Choicest And Modern Tomorrow's Facilities You'll Be Proud Of!

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