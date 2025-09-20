Sabah Health Facilities Recover After Landslides: Eight Resume Operations

Eight out of nine health facilities in Sabah affected by recent landslides have fully resumed operations, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad. The Gadong Papar Rural Clinic remains closed for cleaning, with services temporarily relocated. The rapid recovery highlights the Ministry of Health's commitment to serving the affected communities.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Minister of Health, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, announced that eight out of the nine health facilities impacted by the recent landslides across several districts in Sabah have successfully resumed full operations as of yesterday. He provided an update during a press conference held in conjunction with the Malaysia Sihat Sejahtera Month celebration, highlighting the swift response and recovery efforts undertaken by the Ministry.

The Gadong Papar Rural Clinic (KD) remains the only facility yet to fully reopen, as it is still undergoing extensive cleaning and restoration work. The Health Ministry has implemented contingency measures to ensure continued access to healthcare services for the affected community. \Dr Dzulkefly further elaborated on the relocation of services from the Gadong Papar Rural Clinic to the Bongawan Health Clinic (KK) to guarantee uninterrupted access to healthcare for the local population. The health and safety of the community is always our top priority. This temporary measure allows residents to continue receiving essential medical care while the KD Gadong Papar is being restored to its full operational capacity. The facilities that have successfully resumed their full range of services include KD Gadong (Beaufort), KD Padas Lamit (Beaufort), KD Bangkalalak (Beaufort), KD Lingkungan (Beaufort), KD Sinokom (Beaufort), KK Membakut (Membakut), KD Pantai (Sipitang), and KK Mendulong (Sipitang). The rapid response and commitment to restoring healthcare access underscore the Ministry’s dedication to serving the community during challenging circumstances. The Ministry of Health is working diligently to address the needs of the affected population. Comprehensive assessments are underway to ensure the long-term sustainability of the healthcare infrastructure in the region. \The recent natural disasters caused significant disruption to the communities across Sabah, including Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Papar, and Beaufort. The devastating floods and landslides tragically resulted in the loss of 13 lives and necessitated the evacuation of thousands of residents to relief centers. The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with other relevant agencies, mobilized resources to provide immediate medical assistance and support to the affected individuals and families. The government is committed to providing all necessary support for the recovery and rehabilitation efforts. The successful reopening of the majority of health facilities signifies a crucial step toward normalcy and ensures the continuation of vital healthcare services for the affected populations. The ongoing restoration efforts for the Gadong Papar Rural Clinic are a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Ministry to rebuild and strengthen the healthcare infrastructure. Further updates on the situation and the progress of recovery efforts will be provided regularly to keep the public informed and engaged





