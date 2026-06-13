Sabah Government Expands Education Aid with 14 Initiatives to Support Student Success

Sabah state government reaffirms commitment to education through 14 financial aid programs, including tuition assistance, computer grants, and flight subsidies, to ensure no student is left behind due to financial constraints.

The Sabah state government has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding access to education through a variety of assistance programs and support initiatives, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder Sabah's children from achieving academic excellence and pursuing higher education.

Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Ceasar Mandela Malakun stated that this commitment is demonstrated through the implementation of multiple educational aid initiatives that continue to benefit students across the state. Speaking at the launch of the Excellence Award Ceremony for the 2025 Academic Session at SMK Datuk Peter Mojuntin here on Friday, he highlighted that beyond scholarships and study grants, the state government currently provides 14 educational aid initiatives to ease the financial burden on students and their families.

Among the initiatives mentioned are the Higher Education Institution Registration Cash Assistance (Budi), Computer Assistance Program (Baik), Special Examination Cash Assistance (Bakti), Sabah Student Flight Ticket Subsidy (Subfly), and the Sabah Higher Education Student Contribution Scheme (Sentosa). The ceremony was held to recognize outstanding student achievements in academics while also appreciating the continuous efforts of teachers and parents in supporting their success.

Mandela also congratulated the entire SMK Datuk Peter Mojuntin community for the school's impressive performance in the 2025 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations. He noted that 73 students achieved results of 5A and above, with 17 students obtaining all A's.

"This achievement reflects the dedication of students, the commitment of teachers, and the unwavering support of parents in ensuring that educational excellence remains a culture in this school," he said. During the event, Mandela also presented educational incentive awards to outstanding students as a token of appreciation and encouragement for them to continue striving for future success.

According to him, the educational incentive program, now in its third year of implementation, remains one of the key initiatives to recognize academic excellence among students in Penampang. He added that after being implemented at SMK Bahang and SMK Datuk Peter Mojuntin, the program will be expanded to SMK Limbanak and SM St Michael in the near future.

The Sabah government's ongoing efforts underscore its dedication to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed regardless of their financial background, fostering a brighter future for the state's younger generation. With these comprehensive support systems, the government aims to empower students to reach their full potential and contribute to Sabah's development





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