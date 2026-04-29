Sabah Government Cracks Down on Unlicensed Tourism Operators to Protect Local Industry

The Sabah government is intensifying efforts to combat unlicensed tourism activities, including those conducted by foreign nationals misusing visitor passes. With penalties up to RM500,000 and 10 years in prison, the state aims to protect local operators and maintain Sabah’s reputation as a premier tourist destination.

The Sabah government has announced a crackdown on unlicensed tourism operators, including foreign nationals who misuse visitor passes to conduct illegal businesses. State Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Dr. Andi Shamsureezal Mohd Saina emphasized that these measures are crucial to protect local tourism industry players and maintain the integrity of Sabah’s tourism sector.

He revealed that the state is collaborating closely with the federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) to enforce the Tourism Industry Act 1992, which falls under federal jurisdiction. This law mandates strict penalties for unlicensed operations, including fines of up to RM500,000 and imprisonment for up to 10 years.

During a state assembly session on April 29, Dr. Andi Shamsureezal responded to concerns raised by Samuel Wong Tshun Chuen (Warisan-Luyang), affirming that Sabah will not tolerate any illegal tourism activities, regardless of whether the operators are foreign or local. To bolster enforcement, the Sabah Tourist Safety Committee has been established, comprising key agencies such as the police, Immigration Department, Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom), and Sabah Ports and Harbours Department.

This committee is tasked with coordinating monitoring and enforcement efforts to ensure compliance with tourism regulations. Additionally, a specialized Semporna Tourism Task Force has been formed under the state minister to address multifaceted challenges in Sabah’s premier tourism hub, including safety, immigration, social issues, and infrastructure concerns. Dr. Andi Shamsureezal highlighted that Motac conducts regular integrated enforcement operations to target individuals or operators violating regulations, particularly those exploiting visitor passes for illegal business activities.

These stringent measures are essential to safeguard licensed local operators, ensure tourist safety, and preserve Sabah’s reputation as a sustainable and internationally respected destination. The government’s firm stance underscores its commitment to upholding legal and ethical standards in the tourism industry





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