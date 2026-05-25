Sabah Government Balances Environmental Protection and Economic Growth

The Sabah government has reiterated its commitment to protecting the environment while ensuring the State's economic future. A summit was held to discuss the importance of sustainability and how to achieve it in the face of growing environmental concerns.

Kota Kinabalu: State government officials emphasized the importance of balancing environmental protection and economic growth as they launch the Powering Green Growth: Sabah and Malaysia in the Age of Sustainability World Green and Sustainability Summit.

The summit was attended by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor who stated that the Sabah government remains committed to protecting the environment while safeguarding the State's economic future. However, he noted that the State is still developing and requires infrastructure expansion, industrial growth, job creation and improved energy security for long-term progress





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Sabah Government Environmental Protection Economic Growth Sustainability Malaysia

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