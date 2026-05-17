Sabah Gagasan Rakyat Restructuring Crucial for Leadership Renewal and Long-Term Relevance

Deputy President Masidi Manjun emphasized the need for leadership renewal and long-term relevance in the party's restructuring, with proposed constitutional amendments to strengthen the party and create space for a new generation of leaders. Masidi proposed a new leadership team concept and encouraged leaders to set aside ego and allow capable individuals to step up, with real performance over rhetoric as the focus of the GRS government focusing on. Party members were urged to support the restructuring to ensure continued relevance and stronger future leadership.

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Gagasan Rakyat Deputy President Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the party's restructuring is crucial to ensure leadership renewal and long-term relevance . He suggested proposed constitutional amendments to strengthen the party while creating space for a new generation of leaders.

Existing leaders should accept leadership transition as necessary for growth. Masidi highlighted a new leadership team concept to consolidate talent and urged leaders to set aside ego and allow capable individuals to step up. He added that political stability, social harmony, and good governance boost investor confidence, with the GRS government focusing on real performance over rhetoric. Party members were urged to support the restructuring to ensure continued relevance and stronger future leadership





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Leadership Renewal Long-Term Relevance Constitutional Amendments Leadership Transition Talent Consolidation Capacity Building Political Stability Social Harmony Good Governance Real Performance Over Rhetoric Investor Confidence Party Relevance Future Leadership

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