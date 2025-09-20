Sabah Flood and Landslide Situation Improves: Evacuation Numbers Decline, Relief Efforts Continue

The flood and landslide situation in Sabah is improving, with a significant reduction in evacuee numbers. Residents in Beaufort and Sipitang districts are now permitted to return home. Relief efforts continue in Penampang, Papar, and Membakut. In Sarawak, river levels are slightly receding, but monitoring continues.

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah 's flood and landslide situation is showing marked improvement, with residents in Beaufort and Sipitang districts given the all-clear to return to their homes this morning. Relief efforts remain focused on the districts of Penampang, Papar, and Membakut, where challenging conditions persist. The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee has announced a considerable reduction in the number of evacuees.

The latest figures show a decrease to 1,476 individuals from 459 families, a significant drop compared to yesterday evening's total of 2,256 people from 710 families. This progress reflects the tireless work of rescue teams and the resilience of the affected communities. Thirteen relief centres are still operational across the affected regions, offering vital support to those displaced. Six of these centres, located in Membakut, are currently housing 738 flood victims from 247 families. Another six centres in Penampang are providing shelter for 493 victims of both floods and landslides, representing 141 families. A single relief centre in Papar accommodates 245 flood victims, supporting 71 families. The ongoing operations are crucial to ensure the well-being and safety of all those affected, providing essential services such as food, water, and medical assistance. The collaborative spirit between the local authorities, the national disaster management agency, and the dedicated volunteers is instrumental in the recovery process. The state government has pledged to provide long-term assistance, including the rebuilding of infrastructure and the provision of support for affected families to re-establish their lives.\The number of affected villages has decreased considerably as well. This morning, fifty-three villages remain impacted, a notable improvement from the 120 villages affected yesterday evening. The distribution of affected villages reveals the focal points of the remaining challenges. Twenty-four villages are located in Penampang, followed by twenty in Papar, and nine in Membakut. These areas require continued attention and resources to expedite the recovery process. The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee continues to monitor the situation closely, regularly assessing the needs of the affected population and coordinating the distribution of essential supplies. They have also initiated assessments of the damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and public facilities, to prioritize repair efforts. The commitment to provide ongoing support and resources underscores the government's determination to help communities recover and rebuild. The state government is actively engaged in providing counseling and support to address the mental health challenges faced by those affected by the floods and landslides, recognizing the emotional toll of these natural disasters. The immediate focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of affected individuals and families, with the longer-term goal of building more resilient communities.\In Sarawak, the state disaster management committee reported that 13 individuals from three families are still sheltering at the Dewan Suarah Marudi relief centre as of 9 am. Improved weather conditions have contributed to slightly receding river levels at key monitoring stations. The Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s Public Info Banjir portal indicates a slight decrease in water levels at Long Teru and Marudi stations in Miri, and Lubok Piasau II in Limbang, reflecting the positive impact of the improved weather. Despite this marginal improvement, all three monitoring stations continue to record water levels above the danger mark, necessitating ongoing vigilance and precautionary measures. Authorities are closely monitoring the river levels and providing regular updates to the public to ensure their safety. Residents are advised to remain cautious and to heed warnings from local authorities. The situation in Sarawak, while showing signs of improvement, necessitates continued caution and preparedness. The ongoing efforts by disaster management agencies, local communities, and volunteers highlight the crucial role of collaborative action in mitigating the effects of natural disasters and ensuring the well-being of affected individuals and families. Continuous monitoring and assessment of the situation are pivotal for efficient management and distribution of resources, thereby speeding up the recovery process. The authorities are committed to providing the required support to assist all those affected





