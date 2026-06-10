Sabah firms receive renewed backing from Malaysian ministry as they expand global footprint at Seoul expo

Malaysia's Industrial Development Ministry pledges ongoing and new support for Sabah companies, citing rising overseas sales and job creation, and highlights their showcase at the Seoul Food and Hotel Expo 2026.

The Ministry of Industrial Development Entrepreneurship and Transport in Malaysia has announced that it will maintain and expand its support for businesses based in the state of Sabah.

The department plans to use a blend of existing assistance programmes and a series of new initiatives designed to raise the international competitiveness of local firms. The aim is to help more Sabah enterprises break into overseas markets, increase export volumes and grow their operations beyond the domestic sphere. By strengthening capabilities such as product development, quality certification, supply chain management and market intelligence, the ministry hopes to create a more resilient and globally oriented business community in the region.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, who also holds the portfolio for industrial development, highlighted the positive momentum that Sabah companies have shown in recent years. He noted a steady rise in the number of enterprises that have entered foreign markets, with many reporting annual revenues ranging from a few million ringgit to tens of millions of ringgit.

These successes have been accompanied by the creation of new jobs, the deepening of supply chain links and the enhancement of service standards. Ewon made these remarks while officially opening the Sabah Pavilion at the Seoul Food and Hotel Expo 2026, an event hosted at the Korea International Exhibition Centre. The pavilion featured eight Sabah‑based companies showcasing food products, beverages and hospitality services to an international audience of buyers, investors and industry professionals.

The participation of Sabah firms in the Seoul expo is expected to generate further trade and investment opportunities, as well as to expand networking channels with partners from around the world. Organisers anticipate that the visibility afforded by the pavilion will help to cement the reputation of Sabah brands in global markets, encouraging buyers to source products from the state and prompting investors to consider joint ventures or direct investments.

The ministry's continued backing, combined with the exposure gained at high‑profile events such as the Seoul Food and Hotel Expo, forms a strategic push to integrate Sabah's economy more fully into the international trade system and to ensure sustainable growth for its private sector





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Sabah Companies International Trade Seoul Food And Hotel Expo 2026 Industrial Development Ministry Export Promotion

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