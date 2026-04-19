Sabah FC Eyes Challenge Cup Title on Home Turf with Full Strength Squad

Sabah FC's head coach Juan Torres Garrido is confident his team is in prime condition for the second leg of the Challenge Cup final against Penang FC, boasting a near-complete squad after overcoming previous injury setbacks. Penang FC's coach Wan Rohaimi Wan Ismail remains optimistic about his team's chances of an upset, despite a minor injury concern for a key striker.

Sabah FC stands on the cusp of potentially lifting the 2026 Challenge Cup , with head coach Juan Torres Garrido expressing significant confidence in his team's readiness for the decisive second leg clash against Penang FC at Stadium Likas. Unlike their previous outing in the first leg, where the Rhinos grappled with a debilitating wave of injuries and a depleted squad, the Spanish tactician asserts that the team is now almost at full strength.

This return of key players is seen as a substantial advantage, bolstering their chances of securing the coveted trophy on home soil. Garrido elaborated on the meticulous preparations undertaken, highlighting the comprehensive analysis of past performances aimed at identifying and rectifying team weaknesses. The coaching staff has diligently worked on addressing shortcomings, and the players have responded with dedicated effort, putting Sabah FC firmly on the right track. While acknowledging the potential edge of playing at home, Garrido stressed that ultimate success hinges on the team's performance on the field. The focus remains squarely on executing their game plan effectively and showcasing their best footballing capabilities throughout the ninety minutes. Conversely, Penang FC's head coach, Wan Rohaimi Wan Ismail, has conveyed his team's determination to spring a surprise and clinch their maiden title of the season. The Harimau Kumbang's preparations have generally been smooth, though a slight disruption has occurred with a minor injury to their foreign striker, Dylan Wenzel-Halls. Despite this concern, Wan Rohaimi is awaiting the final medical report, expressing optimism that the player will be fit to participate. The rest of the squad is in good spirits, and their collective focus is on translating their strategic plans into tangible results on the pitch. Emphasizing the unique nature of a final, the Penang coach urged his players to seize this opportunity and deliver an exceptional performance, recognizing that such chances are rare and must be fully capitalized upon





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