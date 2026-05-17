Sabah FC ends season with narrow loss to Terengganu FC

Sabah FC finished ninth in the league after a 0-1 home defeat to Terengganu FC, marking an end to their two-game winning run. Despite strong performances from goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat and several missed chances, the team fell short in their final game of the season. Head coach Juan Torres Garrido praised his players' efforts, while the management looks to strengthen the squad for the next season.

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC concluded the 2025-26 League season with a disheartening 0-1 home defeat against Terengganu FC at Likas Stadium on Friday night. The loss marked the end of Sabah FC's two-game winning streak and relegated them to ninth place in the final league standings.

The match was a closely contested encounter, with both teams generating scoring opportunities before Terengganu FC's late strike. Despite having several chances, Sabah FC's forward Fergus Tierney struggled, missing three clear opportunities, including one shot that struck the post.

Meanwhile, Sabah FC's goalkeeper, Khairul Fahmi Che Mat, delivered a standout performance in what was his final game for the club. The veteran shot-stopper made several crucial saves to keep his team in the match, preventing Terengganu FC from mounting a larger lead.

His heroic efforts extended into the second half, where he continued to deny the opposition until the 81st minute, when substitute Shervoni Mabatshoev capitalized on a defensive lapse to net the winning goal.ahabah FC head coach Juan Torres Garrido expressed satisfaction with his team's overall performance despite the setback. We played good football with a lot of energy and attacking intent, creating multiple scoring chances.

I have no complaints about the players' effort, but sometimes playing well doesn't translate into victories. It's a bit disappointing that we couldn't secure a win for our fans in the final match of the season, he remarked. Since taking over as head coach two and a half months ago, Garrido noted positive developments within the team. The squad lost three key players during the last transfer window, and newcomers needed time to adapt.

Despite these challenges, the team managed to finish in a better position than before I joined, he added. Team manager Arziz Afizy Rumsani confirmed that Garrido would continue leading Sabah FC into the new season. He also revealed that the management is working to strengthen the squad for the upcoming campaign. The management is committed to improving the team for the new season.

We will be bringing in new players and are already in negotiations with some of our current roster to retain them, he stated





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Sabah FC Terengganu FC 2025-26 League Khairul Fahmi Che Mat Juan Torres Garrido

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