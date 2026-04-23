Sabah FC Clinches MFL Challenge Cup After Thrilling Penalty Shootout

Sabah FC defeated Penang FC in a dramatic MFL Challenge Cup final decided by a penalty shootout, securing their first trophy in over three decades. Damien Lim's goalkeeping heroics and Farhan Roslan's winning penalty sealed the victory for the home side.

Sabah FC has been crowned the MFL Challenge Cup champions following a captivating and ultimately dramatic penalty shootout victory over Penang FC. The match, played with intense energy and tactical maneuvering, remained scoreless after a grueling 90 minutes and an additional period of extra time.

The fate of the cup was then decided by the nerve-wracking lottery of penalties, where Sabah FC prevailed with a 4-3 scoreline. Goalkeeper Damien Lim proved to be the hero of the hour, expertly saving two crucial penalty kicks, shifting the momentum firmly in Sabah FC’s favor. The winning penalty was calmly converted by Farhan Roslan, sparking jubilant celebrations amongst the home supporters. Penang FC entered the contest well-prepared and quickly established a strong foothold in the game.

While Sabah FC initially displayed aggressive intent, Penang’s superior organization and tactical discipline allowed them to dominate possession and consistently pressure the Sabah defense. The visitors effectively confined Sabah FC to their own half for extended periods, showcasing a relentless attacking approach. Had Penang FC been more clinical in front of goal, particularly in the first half, they could have easily secured the victory before the match even reached the penalty shootout stage.

Sabah FC demonstrated improved performance after the break, showing more attacking intent in the second half, but ultimately struggled with finishing, despite enjoying the backing of a passionate crowd of over 20,000 fans. The match was a clear illustration of the importance of defensive solidity, as both teams found it difficult to break down their opponents’ defenses throughout the entirety of the game. The old adage in football proved true – without scoring, victory remains elusive.

This Challenge Cup triumph marks a momentous occasion for Sabah FC, representing their first trophy win in over three decades. The victory serves as a powerful testament to the team’s unwavering resilience, dedication, and fighting spirit. It provides a much-needed boost following the disappointment of losing in the FA Cup final last year and a challenging league season. The performance of the players on the night is hoped to have captivated the local fanbase and reinvigorated support for the team.

Beyond the immediate joy of winning the cup, this achievement has the potential to significantly enhance Sabah FC’s reputation and serve as a crucial stepping stone towards future successes. The victory wasn’t just about skill; it was a demonstration of mental fortitude, particularly evident in the penalty shootout where Sabah FC delivered under immense pressure, while Penang FC faltered. Ultimately, luck played its part, but Sabah FC earned their victory through hard work and determination.

The club and its supporters can now celebrate a well-deserved triumph and look forward to a brighter future





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Sabah FC Penang FC MFL Challenge Cup Football Penalty Shootout Damien Lim Farhan Roslan

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