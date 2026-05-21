Sabah employers urged to grant extra paid leave for Vesak Day 2026 due to clash with Sultan's Coronation Day

The Sabah government has announced that in light of the clash between the anniversary of Malaysia's Vesak Day on 28 April 2026 and the Sultan's Coronation Day on 30 May 2026, employers are required to grant an additional paid leave day on behalf of employees to ensure fairness and avoid the workweek being stretched for a considerable period.

Kota Kinabalu , Sabah: Private sector employers in Sabah are advised to honor the statutory paid annual leave due to the clash of Malaysia's Vesak Day , 28 April 2026, and the Sultan's Coronation Day by granting an additional day of paid leave on 30 May 2026.

The Sabah First Order on Leave (Sabah Regulation 56) has specified that Vesak Day 2026 falls on 31 May. The Second Order on Labor (Sabah Regulation 67) has declared 14 August as one of the five mandatory paid leave days for the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) obligatory, and it cannot be exchanged with any other day





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Kota Kinabalu Private Sector Employers Paid Leave Vesak Day Sultan's Coronation Day Additional Paid Leave Sabah First Order On Leave Second Order On Labor Employees Provident Fund Fairness Workweek

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