Sabah Electricity Addresses Rising Bills Amid Consumption Spike and Hot Weather

Sabah Electricity CEO attributes the recent 15 to 20 percent rise in electricity bills to festive consumption, extreme weather, and tariff adjustments, while introducing a new app to help users manage their energy usage.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has addressed growing public concern regarding a notable surge in electricity bills across the region, which have spiked by approximately 15 to 20 percent over the preceding two-month period. Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mohd Yaakob Mohd Jaafar clarified that the sharp increase in consumer costs is not the result of systemic billing errors or technical failures within the utility grid.

Instead, he attributed the financial rise to a convergence of three primary factors: recent regulatory tariff adjustments, intensified energy consumption during festive periods, and the sustained, record-breaking hot weather that has forced households and businesses to rely more heavily on cooling systems. During the soft launch of the new MySE+ mobile application in Kota Kinabalu this Tuesday, Datuk Mohd Yaakob explained that the uptick in usage is often subconscious for many consumers. Specifically, the holy month of Ramadan and the subsequent Hari Raya festivities often lead to significantly higher power demands. Families frequently extend their hours of household operation, host larger gatherings, and utilize extensive decorative lighting, all of which contribute to a cumulative effect on the monthly meter reading. He emphasized that even slight deviations in daily routines during these times can lead to substantial differences in the final invoice amount by the end of the billing cycle. To empower residents with better control over their utilities, the newly introduced MySE+ mobile application serves as a comprehensive tool for transparency. It allows users to track their electricity usage trends in real-time, categorize their billing to understand peak usage patterns, and receive automated notifications regarding bill issuance, upcoming due dates, and overdue payment alerts. This digital transition is part of a broader strategy by Sabah Electricity to modernize its customer service interface and provide data-driven insights that help consumers manage their domestic energy budgets more effectively during extreme weather conditions. Furthermore, the utility company is actively refining its operational framework to mitigate the impact of global economic pressures. Datuk Mohd Yaakob noted that Sabah Electricity is diligently working to optimize power distribution infrastructure between the eastern and western coasts of the state. By increasing transmission efficiency, the company aims to better manage operational costs that have been heavily influenced by fluctuating global fuel prices. These infrastructural upgrades are essential for maintaining grid stability and ensuring that power remains reliable even as the state navigates the dual challenges of rising temperatures and increased power demands from a growing population





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