Sabah Education Office Launches 'Explore, Create and Change the World with STEM' Event at SMK Sandakan II

The Sabah Education Department is committed to ensuring the STEM education agenda is a priority with an aim to close the gap in awareness regarding career opportunities in the STEM field. The department organised a career day event at SMK Sandakan II with the aim to bridge the gap between classroom theory and the reality outside.

SANDAKAN: The Sabah Education Department remains committed to ensuring that the Science , Technology , Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education agenda continues to be a top priority.

Its Head of Student Counselling and Career Management Unit, Student Development Sector, Mardianah Guldam, said the department also aims to close the gap in awareness regarding career opportunities in the STEM field. Currently, under the Education Ministry’s (MoE) 60:40 Policy, the target enrolment ratio for upper secondary students is 60 per cent for the science/technical stream compared to 40 per cent for the arts/social sciences stream.

She said this when representing Sabah Education Director Datuk Raisin Saidin at the officiation of SMK Sandakan II’s STEM Career Day held at the school here on Saturday. The programme, themed ‘Explore, Create and Change the World with STEM’, was co-organised by the school in collaboration with Yayasan Petronas. Participants comprised Form 1 to Form 6 students from 14 schools, alongside the Integrated Special Education Programme (PPKI).

The event featured 24 exhibitors, including Petronas, and 22 booths showcasing various STEM-related activities





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Sabah Education Department STEM Education Career Opportunities In STEM Field Knowledge About Career Opportunities Closing The Gap In Awareness Educational Transformation Malaysia Education Blueprint Science Technology Engineering And Mathematics Career Day Event Petronas Career Day At School

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