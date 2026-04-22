Sabah Deputy CM Rejects Call to De-Prioritize 40% Special Grant

Deputy Chief Minister Ewon Benedick defends Sabah's right to the 40% special grant, disagreeing with a former Chief Minister's suggestion to prioritize federal development funds instead. He emphasizes the grant is a constitutional right tied to Sabah's formation of Malaysia.

Kota Kinabalu – Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick has firmly refuted the suggestion made by a former Sabah Chief Minister, Tan Sri Harris Salleh , that the state should de-prioritize its pursuit of the constitutionally mandated 40 percent special grant and instead concentrate solely on securing federal funding for development projects like schools and hospitals.

Benedick, who also holds the position of president for the United Sabah Party (Upko), articulated a clear stance that Harris Salleh’s perspective is fundamentally flawed. He emphasized that the 40 percent entitlement is not merely a request for funds, but a legally enshrined right of Sabah, guaranteed by the Malaysian constitution, and should not be incorrectly positioned as competing with the Federal Government’s inherent responsibilities regarding development initiatives.

Benedick underscored the historical context surrounding the 40 percent payment, explaining that it was a crucial condition set by Sabah when considering its participation in the formation of Malaysia. He stated unequivocally that without the acceptance of this condition – the assurance of a 40 percent share of revenue derived from Sabah itself – the state would not have consented to join the federation in 1963.

This historical agreement, he argued, forms the bedrock of Sabah’s rights within the Malaysian framework. Responding directly to Harris Salleh’s proposition that prioritizing federal upgrades to essential infrastructure would be more beneficial than pursuing the cash claim, Benedick clarified that the responsibilities of both the state and federal governments are already clearly delineated within the constitutional division of powers.

He believes that pursuing both – securing the constitutional right and advocating for federal development – is not an either/or situation, but rather a parallel and necessary course of action. The state’s rights and federal responsibilities are distinct and should be addressed as such.

Furthermore, Benedick reaffirmed Upko’s unwavering commitment to actively pursuing the full implementation of the 40 percent payment. This commitment extends beyond mere political rhetoric, encompassing active support for both public awareness campaigns and legal avenues aimed at strengthening and advancing the claim.

He anticipates that the matter will be a significant point of discussion during the upcoming session of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly, providing a platform for detailed debate and further strategizing on how best to secure Sabah’s constitutional rights. The Deputy Chief Minister’s strong response highlights the importance placed on this issue within the current Sabah administration and signals a continued push for what they view as a fundamental right owed to the state.

The debate underscores the ongoing complexities surrounding the distribution of revenue and the fulfillment of promises made during the formation of Malaysia, and the need for continued dialogue and negotiation to ensure a fair and equitable outcome for Sabah. The pursuit of this entitlement is seen as vital not just for financial resources, but also for upholding the principles of fairness and constitutional integrity within the Malaysian federation.

It is a matter of principle, historical obligation, and the future prosperity of Sabah





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Sabah 40 Percent Grant Ewon Benedick Harris Salleh Malaysia Agreement 1963

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