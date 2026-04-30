Sabah CM Denies Pressure Over 40% Revenue Claim, Accuses Opposition of Political Games

Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor refutes claims of pressure from the Federal Government regarding Sabah’s 40% revenue entitlement, accusing the opposition of using the issue for political gain. The Sabah assembly debated a motion calling for immediate implementation of the entitlement, with heated exchanges between government and opposition members.

Kota Kinabalu – Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has firmly refuted claims that the state government is facing undue pressure in its ongoing efforts to secure its rightful 40% share of revenue derived from the state.

He directly countered accusations leveled by the opposition, asserting that their concerns are motivated by a desire to gain political advantage rather than genuine concern for Sabah’s economic well-being. Hajiji emphasized that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government remains resolute and unafraid to assert Sabah’s rights, even when dealing with the Federal Government. He explicitly stated that the Prime Minister has not exerted any pressure on either the state government or himself regarding the pursuit of these rights.

The Chief Minister’s statement came during a lively session of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly, following the introduction of a private member’s motion by Chin Teck Ming (Warisan-Kapayan). Chin’s motion called for a unanimous resolution by the House demanding the immediate implementation of Sabah’s 40% revenue entitlement. As the assembly session neared its conclusion, Chin passionately appealed to Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim Yahya to allow for a full debate on the motion.

Hajiji responded with an interjection, accusing Chin of engaging in political maneuvering. He underscored the unified stance of both the state government and the assembly in advocating for Sabah’s revenue rights, highlighting the government’s proactive approach, which included seeking counsel from a highly respected King’s Counsel to navigate the legal complexities surrounding the matter.

The debate quickly became heated, with Chin defending his intentions and questioning the necessity of consulting the King’s Counsel if the state government was truly confident in its position. He further criticized a legal representative, questioning their mental state in a statement delivered in Malay. Following Chin’s remarks, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai (GRS-Kiulu) reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering commitment to securing Sabah’s rights, dismissing opposition claims to the contrary.

He emphasized the widespread support for the 40% revenue entitlement, pointing to ongoing discussions aimed at accelerating the payment process as evidence of the government’s dedication. Alias Sani (Warisan-Sekong) then proposed that opposition assemblymen be granted a confidential briefing on the latest developments concerning the 40% revenue entitlement, the intricacies of the Malaysia Agreement 1963, and the ongoing issues surrounding Pulau Sebatik. This request aimed to foster greater transparency and collaboration in addressing these critical matters.

The assembly session also briefly touched upon other issues, including the potential impact of supply-chain disruptions stemming from the Middle East conflict, and announcements regarding exemptions from a plastic bag ban for hawkers and wet market traders in Penang. Separately, Ebit Lew was ordered to enter his defence in a case involving eleven charges of sexual harassment. The focus, however, remained firmly on Sabah’s pursuit of its revenue rights and the political dynamics surrounding this crucial issue





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