Sabah Child Well-being Index Reveals Mixed Strengths and Pressing Challenges

The new Sabah Child Well-being Index assesses health, nutrition, learning, play, participation, and safe environments for children, highlighting high social participation yet revealing gaps in safety, nutrition, and digital access.

The newly launched Sabah Child Well-being Index (SCWI) offers a comprehensive snapshot of life, learning, and development among children across the Malaysian state of Sabah.

Developed through a collaboration between UNICEF Malaysia and Sabah's State Economic Planning Unit, the index evaluates child welfare across six core domains: health, nutrition, learning, play and rest, participation, and safe, conducive environments. By incorporating insights from children, caregivers, government bodies, and civil society groups through focus‑group discussions, the SCWI seeks to illuminate the lived realities of Sabah's youth and provide actionable data for policymakers planning future investments and programs. The findings reveal a mixed performance across the six domains.

Social relationships and participation scored highest, with 61.6 % of children meeting the indicators around having a voice and connection. Health followed, with 55.9 % accessing basic health support services.

However, the index exposed stark challenges in safety and housing, where a mere 6.1 % of children reported living in a safe, harmonious environment-a stark reflection of concerns over protection and living conditions. Only 30.6 % achieved the growth and development indicator and 27.2 % met the learning opportunity measures. Play and rest lagged as well, with just 32.6 % meeting the set benchmarks, highlighting the need for balanced recreational and developmental opportunities.

Key issues surfaced through the SCWI include inadequate access to nutritious food, unreliable internet connectivity, insufficient adolescent sexual and reproductive health services, and limited access to digital devices-fewer than 35 % of children had stable internet or adequate devices to support online learning and participation. Almost a quarter of children remain unvaccinated, and less than one‑third of 15‑ to 17‑year‑olds met key reproductive health benchmarks.

The index also captured personal accounts, with many children reporting limited inclusive play, barriers to expressing themselves, and housing that falls short of basic standards. UNICEF's Malaysia representative, Robert Gass, emphasized that behind each statistic is a child growing in Sabah who needs support that aligns with the realities they face. The SCWI offers a vital tool for targeted, inclusive interventions before state authorities can strategically enhance child welfare nationwide





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