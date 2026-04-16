Sabah Chief Minister Refutes Indonesian Claims on Sebatik Island Land Transfer

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor denies reports of 127.3 hectares on Sebatik Island being handed over to Indonesia, stating Malaysia actually benefited from border negotiations involving top leadership from both nations.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has vehemently denied allegations that a parcel of land measuring 127.3 hectares on Sebatik Island has been ceded to Indonesia. These claims, which have circulated through several media outlets in neighboring countries, have been characterized by Hajiji as inaccurate and not representative of the actual outcomes from discussions between Malaysia and Indonesia.

He made these assertions during a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by Datuk Abdul Hakim Gulam Hassan in Lahad Datu, stating that the accusations do not reflect the reality of the negotiations. Hajiji emphasized that, in fact, Malaysia has benefited from these discussions, although he refrained from divulging specific details due to the sensitive nature of diplomatic relations. The Chief Minister indicated that the matter of border demarcation is of paramount importance and involves the highest levels of leadership in both nations, including Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. This underscores the significance of the ongoing dialogue and the careful management of information surrounding such complex international agreements. Previously, the Chief of Staff to the Indonesian President, Muhammad Qodar, had issued a statement announcing an official increase in Indonesia's sovereign territory by 127.3 hectares on Sebatik Island in North Kalimantan. This augmentation was reportedly a consequence of the finalized land boundary demarcation process with Malaysia. Qodar's statement also mentioned that approximately 4.9 hectares of land along the old Indonesian border would now be considered part of Malaysian territory. He presented the border settlement on Sebatik Island as a tangible demonstration of successful peaceful diplomacy, which, from the Indonesian perspective, had strengthened their territorial sovereignty. This conflicting narrative highlights the differing interpretations and public pronouncements regarding the border adjustments, prompting the clarification from the Sabah Chief Minister. The situation necessitates a nuanced understanding of how such boundary agreements are communicated and perceived by the involved parties and their respective media. Hajiji’s firm refutation suggests a strategic approach to public communication regarding sensitive border negotiations. By stating that Malaysia has indeed gained advantages, even without elaborating on the specifics, he aims to allay concerns and counter potentially misleading narratives that could strain bilateral relations. The emphasis on the involvement of top leadership, including the Prime Ministers and Presidents, signals that the agreement is a high-level diplomatic achievement with broader implications for the region. The Chief Minister’s stance suggests that the reported land transfer is either a misinterpretation or an exaggeration of the actual border adjustments, and that the net outcome is favorable to Malaysia. The careful wording, acknowledging the need for discretion in matters of diplomacy, indicates a commitment to maintaining stable and constructive relationships with Indonesia while safeguarding national interests. The ongoing dialogue on border demarcation is crucial for ensuring regional security and fostering cooperation between the two neighboring countries





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sebatik Island Border Demarcation Malaysia Indonesia Relations Diplomacy Sabah

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Putrajaya, Sabah reach clearer understanding on 40% revenue claimSabah and Sarawak affairs minister Mustapha Sakmud says revenue data from 2007 to 2025 has been shared and reconciled between the state and federal governments.

Read more »

Sabah Land Dispute: G57 Demands Transparency on Border Adjustment with IndonesiaA Malaysian civil society group, G57, is demanding a full and transparent explanation from the Federal Government regarding the confirmation that a significant portion of land on Pulau Sebatik in Sabah now belongs to Indonesia due to a border adjustment. The group questions the fairness of the land exchange and the level of Sabah's involvement in the negotiations, raising concerns about national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Read more »

Hajiji denies Sebatik land handoverLONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Arsenal manager ⁠Mikel Arteta said he was hugely grateful to his players for ⁠the boost they had given the club after a gritty ‌1-0 aggregate win over Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday earned them a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Read more »

Warisan minta kerajaan Sabah perjelas isu sempadan Pulau SebatikKenyataan bercanggah antara pihak Indonesia dan Kerajaan Negeri Sabah berhubung isu sempadan di Sebatik disifatkan sebagai serius serta menimbulkan persoalan asas yang perlu dijawab segera.

Read more »

Hajiji denies Indonesia’s claim on Pulau SebatikThe Sabah chief minister says a report stating an area on the island has been ceded to Indonesia is inaccurate.

Read more »

Sabah Opposition Leader Demands Border Demarcation Debate on Pulau SebatikParti Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal urges the Sabah government to table a debate on ongoing border demarcation talks involving Pulau Sebatik, citing conflicting claims and a lack of transparency. He emphasizes the need for public knowledge regarding discussions and agreements on matters of sovereignty and calls for adherence to constitutional requirements for any alteration of state boundaries.

Read more »