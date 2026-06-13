Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor: Unity and Harmony Key to State's Development

Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor emphasizes the importance of unity and harmony as the foundation of the state's development during the National Unity Week celebration in Kota Kinabalu. He calls for continuous commitment and mutual respect among all communities.

Kota Kinabalu: Unity and harmony will continue to be the cornerstone of Sabah 's development, according to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor . Speaking at the National Unity Week celebration held at the Likas Sports Complex grounds on Saturday, he emphasized that the state government remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that bring together individuals from various backgrounds and strengthen community bonds.

The event, which drew thousands of participants from across Sabah, highlighted the state's reputation as a model of multicultural coexistence in Malaysia. Hajiji noted that Sabah's selection as the host for this year's National Unity Week was a recognition of the state's longstanding culture of harmony and togetherness.

He called on all Sabahans to continue preserving this harmony, appreciating the rich ethnic and religious diversity that defines the state, and strengthening the spirit of goodwill as a core part of Sabah's identity. The celebration featured cultural performances, food stalls, and interactive activities aimed at fostering understanding among different communities. Hajiji also reiterated that genuine unity requires continuous commitment, sincerity, mutual respect, and socio-economic justice to ensure that every region feels valued and developed fairly.

He stressed that the state government is committed to implementing policies that promote inclusivity and equal opportunities for all. The Chief Minister further stated that the state upholds the aspirations of Malaysia Madani, a national framework that emphasizes well-being, compassion, mutual respect, and sustainability in development. These principles, he said, form the basis for strong unity and shared prosperity.

Sabah, known for its more than 30 ethnic groups living harmoniously, serves as a living example of how diversity can be a source of strength. The National Unity Week celebration also included the launch of several community projects and the distribution of aid to low-income families. Hajiji expressed gratitude to all agencies and volunteers who contributed to the success of the event.

He urged the younger generation to embrace the values of tolerance and unity, warning against any attempts to exploit differences for political gain. The Chief Minister's speech was well-received by attendees, many of whom echoed his call for continued harmony. Local leaders from various political parties and community organizations also pledged their support for unity initiatives.

As Sabah continues to develop, the focus remains on ensuring that economic growth benefits all segments of society, thereby reinforcing the fabric of national unity. The state government plans to hold more dialogues and programs to address any underlying issues that may affect racial and religious relations.

In conclusion, Hajiji affirmed that unity and harmony are not just goals but the very foundation upon which Sabah's future prosperity rests. He called on all Sabahans to stand together, respecting each other's differences and working collaboratively for a better tomorrow. The National Unity Week celebration in Kota Kinabalu served as a reminder of the importance of maintaining peace and understanding in a diverse society.

With continued efforts from all quarters, Sabah is poised to remain a beacon of unity in Malaysia





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