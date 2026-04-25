Sabah Chamber of Commerce Focuses on China Ties to Mitigate Economic Challenges

The Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah held its first gala under new leadership, emphasizing stronger ties with China to address the global fuel crisis and rising costs, aiming to boost trade, tourism, and investment.

KOTA KINABALU – The Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah recently hosted its inaugural gala evening under the leadership of its newly appointed president, Datuk Dexter Lau.

The event, titled “Timeless Elegance · A Night of Brilliance,” served as a platform to emphasize the importance of strengthening economic and cultural connections with China as a strategic response to the escalating global fuel crisis and the pervasive issue of rising costs impacting businesses across various sectors. Held at the Marriott Hotel, the gala attracted a significant attendance of over 300 guests, representing a diverse range of industries and stakeholders.

Datuk Dexter Lau, in his address, articulated a core philosophy centered around prioritizing cultural understanding and relationship-building as the foundation for successful business ventures. He underscored the necessity of establishing trust and rapport before engaging in commercial activities, particularly in the current climate of global economic instability.

The current global landscape is characterized by significant supply chain disruptions and a substantial increase in the price of essential commodities, notably oil-based products like plastics, which are vital inputs for numerous manufacturing processes. Lau believes that enhanced collaboration between Sabah and China offers a viable pathway for businesses to navigate these challenges.

Specifically, he highlighted the potential for Sabah-based companies to access new and expanding markets within China, effectively manage surplus inventory, and alleviate the pressures of escalating operational costs. Beyond the immediate economic benefits, Lau emphasized the role of this strengthened partnership in promoting Sabah’s unique offerings and attractions on a global scale.

The event itself was strategically livestreamed across an impressive network of 40 different platforms, generating an estimated reach of approximately 100 million impressions within China, demonstrating a proactive approach to international marketing and brand building. The event also garnered support and recognition from key figures within the Sabah state government.

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, the State Finance Minister, remarked that the substantial turnout at the gala was a clear indication of the sustained interest from investors, even amidst the prevailing global economic uncertainties. This positive sentiment suggests a continued confidence in Sabah’s economic prospects and its attractiveness as a destination for foreign investment.

Furthermore, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, the Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, underscored the critical role of cultural exchange in fostering tourism and cultivating long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation between Sabah and China. He highlighted the importance of people-to-people connections and the sharing of cultural experiences as a catalyst for deeper understanding and stronger relationships. The MCCC Sabah’s initiative reflects a broader strategy to diversify economic partnerships and mitigate the risks associated with reliance on traditional markets.

By actively cultivating ties with China, Sabah aims to position itself as a resilient and adaptable economic hub, capable of weathering global economic storms and capitalizing on emerging opportunities. The gala served not only as a networking event but also as a symbolic commitment to a future defined by collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth.

The focus on a culture-first approach signals a sophisticated understanding of the nuances of international business and the importance of building lasting relationships based on mutual respect and understanding. This event is expected to be the first of many initiatives undertaken by the MCCC Sabah under Datuk Dexter Lau’s leadership, aimed at strengthening the economic and cultural bonds between Sabah and China





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