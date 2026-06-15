Sabah Celebrates Proclamation of Kinabatangan as Second UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Boosting Conservation and Community Livelihoods

The Kinabatangan Biosphere Reserve has been officially proclaimed as Sabah's second UNESCO-recognized biosphere reserve, marking a historic achievement for Malaysia. Chief Minister Hajiji Noor highlights the reserve's global biodiversity value, its role in carbon sequestration, and benefits for local communities through sustainable tourism and conservation efforts.

The proclamation of the Kinabatangan Biosphere Reserve marks a historic milestone for Sabah and Malaysia, as it becomes the state's second UNESCO-recognized biosphere reserve after the Crocker Range Biosphere Reserve.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor made the announcement during a ceremony at Padang Merdeka in Kota Kinabalu, emphasizing the international significance of the 413,866-hectare landscape. The reserve, recognized by UNESCO last year, is noted for its outstanding biodiversity value and ecological importance, expected to attract global attention in research, education, nature-based tourism, and collaboration opportunities. Hajiji highlighted that this recognition aligns with Sabah's continuous efforts to preserve environmental sustainability and biodiversity on the global stage.

He also noted that the Crocker Range Biosphere Reserve, spanning 350,584 hectares and declared in 2014, is home to over one million people living in nearly 400 villages across 10 districts. The recognition of these reserves contributed to Sabah achieving the UNESCO Triple Crown Sites status, a rare distinction that underscores the state's commitment to conservation. Hajiji called on stakeholders to strengthen biodiversity conservation, expand community awareness, and enhance collaboration to ensure sustainable benefits.

This initiative supports the Sabah Maju Jaya development plan, with conservation efforts continuing under SMJ 2.0 for the 2026-2030 period. The biosphere reserves play a crucial role in protecting ecosystems, supporting water catchment, and maintaining healthy water systems. Sabah currently has nearly 30% of its land area gazetted as Totally Protected Areas, making the state a major net carbon sink contributing about 36% of Malaysia's total carbon sequestration. Hajiji emphasized that biosphere reserves function as carbon sinks, supporting climate goals.

Local communities benefit from these reserves through sustainable tourism, homestays, and community-based enterprises, providing long-term livelihood opportunities that encourage continued protection of forests and wildlife. The Kinabatangan Biosphere Reserve focuses on river and wetland ecosystems, important habitats for wildlife, while the Crocker Range protects mountain and forest ecosystems. This dual recognition positions Sabah at the forefront of environmental protection in the region, balancing conservation with sustainable development





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Kinabatangan Biosphere Reserve Sabah Conservation UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Carbon Sink Sustainable Tourism

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