Sabah Celebrates Kinabatangan Biosphere Reserve as UNESCO Milestone

Chief Minister Hajiji Noor heralds the UNESCO recognition of the Kinabatangan Biosphere Reserve as a historic achievement for Sabah and Malaysia, highlighting its biodiversity and potential for sustainable development.

Kota Kinabalu witnessed a historic moment as the Kinabatangan Biosphere Reserve was officially proclaimed, marking Sabah 's second UNESCO -designated biosphere reserve after the Crocker Range Biosphere Reserve.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor described the recognition as a proud achievement for Sabah and Malaysia, emphasizing that the UNESCO acknowledgment, granted last year, validates the outstanding biodiversity value and ecological significance of the Kinabatangan landscape, which spans approximately 413,866 hectares. This milestone underscores the state's continuous efforts to preserve environmental sustainability and biodiversity on the global stage.

With this world-class status, the Kinabatangan Biosphere Reserve is expected to attract international attention in research, education, nature-based tourism, and global collaboration opportunities. Hajiji made these remarks during the 12th anniversary celebration of the Crocker Range Biosphere Reserve and the declaration ceremony of the Kinabatangan Biosphere Reserve at Padang Merdeka on Sunday. The Crocker Range Biosphere Reserve, declared in 2014 and covering 350,584 hectares, holds immense value for Sabah.

It is home to an estimated one million people living in nearly 400 villages across 10 districts, including Tuaran, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Ranau, Tambunan, Keningau, Tenom, Beaufort, Papar, and Membakut. The recognition of Crocker Range contributed to Sabah achieving the prestigious UNESCO Triple Crown Sites status. Hajiji called on all stakeholders to strengthen biodiversity conservation efforts, expand community awareness programmes, and enhance strategic collaboration to ensure that the benefits of this recognition are widely and sustainably enjoyed.

He highlighted that the state government is committed to protecting and conserving nature, as ecosystem functions are crucial for people's well-being and socio-economic development. The existence of these two biosphere reserves aligns with the Sabah Maju Jaya initiative, and conservation efforts continue under SMJ 2.0 for the 2026-2030 period. Hajiji further noted that Sabah is at the forefront of environmental protection and conservation.

Nearly 30 percent of Sabah's land area has been gazetted as Totally Protected Areas, and the state remains a major net carbon sink, contributing about 36 percent of Malaysia's total carbon sequestration through its vast tropical forests. Biosphere reserves like Crocker Range and Kinabatangan support the climate by functioning as carbon sinks. The Crocker Range Biosphere Reserve protects mountain and forest ecosystems, conserving unique flora and fauna while supporting water catchment functions.

Meanwhile, the Kinabatangan Biosphere Reserve focuses on river and wetland ecosystems, which are important habitats for wildlife and essential for maintaining healthy water systems. When forests are protected and allowed to recover naturally, they continue to store carbon over the long term. Biosphere reserves also play an important role in strengthening local economies. Conservation is most effective when communities benefit from protection efforts.

In both Crocker Range and Kinabatangan, local communities can benefit through sustainable tourism, including homestays and community-based enterprises. These long-term livelihood opportunities encourage communities to continue protecting forests and wildlife because the environment becomes a stable source of income rather than a source of short-term gains. Hajiji stressed the importance of ensuring that the recognition of these two biosphere reserves brings benefits and economic spillover effects to all segments of society living within the reserve areas.

This comprehensive approach integrates conservation with sustainable development, benefiting both nature and people





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Kinabatangan Biosphere Reserve UNESCO Sabah Biodiversity Conservation

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