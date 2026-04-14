Sabah Celebrates Governor's Birthday with Royal Mess Night

Chief Minister Hajiji Noor and his wife attend the Royal Mess Night at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) as part of Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman's 75th official birthday celebration. The event included ceremonial proceedings and musical performances.

KOTA KINABALU: In a display of grandeur and respect, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor , accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Juliah Salag, graced the Royal Mess Night held at the Sabah International Convention Centre ( SICC ) on Tuesday. The event, a significant highlight of the 75th official birthday celebration of Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman , showcased the rich traditions and the deep-seated appreciation for the state's leadership and the nation's security forces. The evening was a testament to the strong bonds that unite the community and the unwavering respect for the institutions that govern and protect it.

The arrival of the Chief Minister and his wife at approximately 7:45 pm set the stage for an evening filled with pomp and ceremony. They were soon followed by the Governor and his wife, Toh Puan Faridah Tussin, whose presence further elevated the significance of the occasion. The choice of the Sabah International Convention Centre, a venue known for its capacity to host large and prestigious events, provided the perfect backdrop for the Royal Mess Night. The ambiance of the SICC, with its modern amenities and spacious halls, created an atmosphere of elegance and sophistication, perfectly complementing the solemnity and celebratory spirit of the event.

The meticulously planned program included a ceremonial reception that began with a guard procession, a visual spectacle of precision and discipline that paid homage to the Governor and the esteemed guests. The evocative sounds of bagpipes filled the air, adding a touch of Scottish tradition, a nod to the historical influences that have shaped the region. The rendition of the national anthem, Negaraku, and the Sabah state anthem, Sabah Tanah Airku, further emphasized the patriotism and the unity of the people. This was followed by the impressive parade of the Royal Malaysia Police colors, a vibrant display of the nation’s pride and the commitment to law and order.

The Royal Mess Night wasn't just a formal gathering; it was a deeply meaningful experience, providing an opportunity for reflection, celebration, and reaffirmation of values. The event’s core revolved around honoring the esteemed guests and showcasing the strength of the community. Several prominent segments contributed to this aim, including heartfelt loyalty toasts which were performed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Rulers and Governors. The toasts underscored the respect for the monarchy and the commitment to the principles of governance. The toasts were symbolic gestures of loyalty and devotion, reflecting the community's acknowledgment of the significant roles played by the leaders.

Furthermore, the event paid tribute to the nation’s security forces, recognizing their relentless dedication in safeguarding the nation and upholding the safety and wellbeing of citizens. The gesture was a direct message of gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifices made by these forces. In addition to the formal proceedings, a cake-cutting ceremony added a touch of sweetness and festivity to the evening, symbolizing the shared joy and the collective celebration. The presentation of mementoes to the Governor and other dignitaries served as a token of appreciation and a lasting reminder of the special occasion. The musical performances were another significant component of the night, with the PDRM/ATM combo band delivering captivating music that further enhanced the overall atmosphere. Their performance served as a reminder of the artistic talent and cultural richness of the region.

This year’s Royal Mess Night undoubtedly stood as a highlight in the series of events planned to honor the 75th official birthday celebration of Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman, leaving a lasting impression on everyone in attendance. The meticulous planning, the elegant setting, and the carefully curated program all contributed to a truly unforgettable experience. The Royal Mess Night was more than just a formal dinner; it was a celebration of unity, respect, and shared heritage. The event's success highlighted the importance of upholding traditions and acknowledging the contributions of those who serve the community. The presence of high-ranking officials and distinguished guests further demonstrated the importance and reverence for the occasion.

The Royal Mess Night serves as a reminder of the values that define the community, including loyalty, respect, and a shared commitment to the well-being of the state and the nation. The evening's events and the meticulously executed program reinforced the feeling of a unified society, ready to move forward with the values instilled within. The event's grandeur and its symbolic importance will remain etched in the memories of all who participated, serving as a testament to the strength and unity of Sabah.





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Sabah Royal Mess Night Hajiji Noor Tun Musa Aman SICC Birthday Celebration Ceremony Events

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