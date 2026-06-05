Sabah Big Bikers Association Plans Tourism Boost through Motorcycle Travel Initiatives

The Sabah Big Bikers Association (SBBA) aims to attract regional riders and align efforts with Visit Malaysia Year and Visit Sabah Year 2027 through tourism-themed motorcycle rides showcasing Sabah's culture, landscapes, and attractions. The proposed 'Borneo 360' cross-border ride covers Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei, and parts of Indonesia.

The Sabah Big Bikers Association (SBBA) plans to boost tourism through motorcycle travel initiatives, including a proposed ' Borneo 360 ' cross-border ride covering Sabah , Sarawak , Brunei , and parts of Indonesia .

The SBBA aims to attract regional riders and align efforts with Visit Malaysia Year and Visit Sabah Year 2027. The plan, raised at the Borneo Island International Big Bike Festival in Kuching, focuses on tourism-themed rides showcasing Sabah's culture, landscapes, and attractions. Motorcycle tourism can drive local spending on accommodation, food, and fuel, while strengthening ties within the riding community. The SBBA also continues to promote road safety, alongside charity and fundraising programmes as part of its Silver Jubilee celebrations





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Motorcycle Travel Tourism Initiatives Borneo 360 Cross-Border Ride Sabah Sarawak Brunei Indonesia Tourism-Themed Rides Sabah Big Bikers Association Silver Jubilee Celebrations Road Safety Charity And Fundraising Programmes Visit Malaysia Year Visit Sabah Year 2027

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