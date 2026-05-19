Sabah authorities monitor injured Bornean elephant

The minister said it was not confirmed as the cause of the injuries but possible causes including accidental contact with harvesting tools used in oil palm plantations were being examined.

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah authorities are closely monitoring an injured Bornean elephant believed to roam near Tawau on Sabah ’s east coast. A video showing the elephant with a visibly injured trunk began circulating widely on WhatsApp and social media.

The case stems from a complaint lodged last week and search and monitoring operations by authorities. Injuries involving an elephant’s trunk are complex and difficult to treat successfully. Any rescue effort would likely involve surgery, feeding management, temporary holding arrangements, and continuous monitoring. While possible causes like snaring were being assessed, accidental contact with harvesting tools used in oil palm plantations was also being looked into.

The case adds to growing concern over Sabah’s endangered elephant population and the discovery of another elephant carcass in Tongod





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